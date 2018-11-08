FASTRAK Season finale at Screven; November 16th and 17th

The FASTRAK Racing Series powered by Chevrolet Performance is set for the final two races of the 2018 season. The season will conclude with a Friday-Saturday doubleheader at Screven Motor Speedway in Sylvania, GA. The 2018 Champion will be crowned while drivers compete for their share of over $25,000 in total purse money on November 16th and 17th. The Chevrolet Performance Late Models of FASTRAK will battle 40 laps for $2,000 to win on Friday the 16th and 50 laps for $3,000 to win on Saturday the 17th.

Matthew Nance, of Rona, NC, leads the FASTRAK Racing Series powered by Chevrolet Performance standings heading into the final races of 2018. Nance has had eight top five finishes in 2018 with his best performance coming in the FASTRAK Triple Crown finale on August 31st at Beckley Motor Sports Park where he finished second. Nance won the FASTRAK Triple Crown Championship and was presented with a Howard-Miller grandfather clock from NRV Furniture Inc.

Brett Hamm, of Rock Hill, SC, is currently second by way of five top five finishes in 2018. Third is Appomattox, VA’s Corey Almond with three top fives. Brad Basey of Augusta, GA is in fourth and leads the 2018 FASTRAK Rookie of the Year points. Matt Long, of Concord, NC is fifth and has cracked the top five on five occasions in 2018.

The FASTRAK Racing Series powered by Chevrolet Performance will conclude its season at Screven Motor Speedway for the second consecutive year. FASTRAK’s sister series, the ULTIMATE Super Late Model Series will also hold its season finale on November 16th with a $5,000 to win race at Screven.

Full Purse – Screven Motor Speedway – Nov 16th

1) $2,000; 2) $1,000; 3) $700; 4) $600; 5) $500; 6) $450; 7) $400; 8) $375; 9) $350; 10) $315; 11) $300; 12) $275; 13) $265; 14-24) $250

Full Purse – Screven Motor Speedway – Nov 17th

1) $3,000; 2) $1,500; 3) $900; 4) $650; 5) $600; 6) $500; 7) $450; 8) $425; 9) $400; 10) $365; 11) $340; 12) $325; 13) $300; 14-24) $275

Check out the official website for the FASTRAK Racing Series at www.fastrakracing.com and continue to follow our social media networks for the FASTRAK Racing Series. Like and Follow our Fan Page on Facebook plus follow @FASTRAK_SE and/or @FASTRAK_MOV on Twitter to get up to the minute news and details as they become available.

The 2018 marketing partners for the FASTRAK Racing Series are Chevrolet Performance, Hoosier Racing Tire, VP Racing Fuel, VP Racing Lubricants, FloRacing, Basey’s Site Work, LLC, Swift Springs, TNT Race Cars, Arizona Sport Shirts, Simpson Safety Equipment, Rockauto.com, Dirt Late Model Magazine and Thomas Clarke Performance.