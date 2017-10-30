FASTRAK Racing Series gears up for Championship Weekend at Screven Motor Speedway

Carnesville, GA – The FASTRAK Racing Series is gearing up for the 2017 Championship Weekend, a two-night event at Screven Motor Speedway, November 17th and 18th. The first night of Championship Weekend will be a $2,000 to win feature event with the second night paying $3,000 to win.

The 2017 FASTRAK Racing Series has seen a competitive points battle all season long. The Championship will be decided after the second night of Championship Weekend. Benji Hicks, of Mt. Airy, NC, currently leads the FASTRAK Racing Series with 392 points. Hicks has picked up four wins during the 2017 campaign. A run of four consecutive top-fives helped stretched his points lead to 22 points heading into the final two races of the season. He has finished in the top-five in eight races this season.

Jensen Ford of Piney Flats, TN, currently sits second in the Championship fight with 370 points. Ford has one victory this season, winning the June 17th race at Toccoa Raceway, and four top-fives.

Defending Champion, Cla Knight of North Augusta, SC is in third with 369 points. Knight picked up a win at the Rebel Yell in FASTRAK’s last visit to Screven Motor Speedway on July 22nd. He has piloted his way to four top-five finishes on the FASTRAK Racing Series tour.

Ronda, NC’s Matthew Nance sits fourth in the FASTRAK Racing Series points with 366. Nance has four top-five finishes this season and notched his first career FASTRAK Racing Series win on July 3rd at Lavonia Speedway.

Ron Parker of Belwood, NC rounds out the top five in points with 349. Parker has driven to four top-five finishes during the 2017 FASTRAK Racing Series season.

The total purse for the FASTRAK Racing Series Championship Weekend is over $25,000. FASTRAK’s sister series, the ULTIMATE Super Late Model Series will also host their championship event at Screven Motor Speedway with a $5,000 to win event on November 18th.

Additionally, the FASTRAK Racing Series will try a new format at Screven Motor Speedway. Teams will be divided into two groups, A and B, for qualifying by pill draw. Teams’ qualifying efforts will lock them into heat races within their groups.

“Several of our teams have said they would like to see a new format,” said Stan Lester of FASTRAK, “We try to listen to our teams and although I disagree with them on this one, I am willing to try it and see if we are not seeing something they are. As long as it still brings the competitive racing we always see in the FASTRAK late model series events, because our fans are happy as well, then we will consider it for 2018”.

Full purse for Friday, November 17:

1) $2,000; 2) $1,000; 3) $700; 4) $600; 5) $500; 6) $450; 7) $400; 8) $375; 9) $350; 10) $325; 11) $315; 12) $300; 13) $275; 14) $265; 15-24) $250

Full Purse for Saturday, November 18:

1) $3,000; 2) $1,500; 3) $900; 4) $650; 5) $600; 4) $500; 5) $450; 6) $425; 7) $400; 8) $365; 9) $340; 10) $325; 11) $300; 12-24) $275

