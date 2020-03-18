Driver Spotlight for Sunshine State Racing: Dirt

Name: Rance Damron

Hometown: Chiefland,FL

Home Track: All-Tech Raceway

Birthday: June 16, 1995

Class: Pure Stock and C-Class Late Model

Car Number: 14D

History: I started racing go karts in 2005.

What is your favorite track to race at? All-Tech Raceway or South Georgia motorsports park. I love big tracks.

Who is your racing idol? Tony Stewart. I have a huger respect for him.

Highlight: The innagural borderline brawl. Converting my asphalt car to dirt and qualifiying 10th out of around 80 race cars and getting locked in the big show before bad luck got me. Also another highlight was leading the Jr. Champ Holiday Classic race right down to the last lap getting drafted by and finishing 3rd. Both were fun but interesting experiences.

People that help on your car: My girlfriend Courtney, My Dad, and My Step-Mom Cindy

Sponsors: PJ’s Land Clearing and Excavating, Jones Septic, Southern Steps, Five Star Plumbing, Wally and Sons Custom Cuts, Pleasure Horses, Hall Brothers Mobile Home Towing, Lairson RV Enterprises, Chiefland NAPA Speed and Machine, Taylor Trailers, Tools For Big Studs, Lucas Oil Products, Slick Products, and Spy Optic, R&R refrigeration.