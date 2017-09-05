Devin Dixon Digs Deep to Claim Chevy Performance Championship

Ocala, Florida (09/05/17) – To say that it’s been a trying season for Devin Dixon and the Big Frog Motorsports team would be a giant understatement. From mechanical failures to random bad luck on the track, the team has truly seen a little bit of everything go array in 2017.

However, over the weekend the team’s fortune experienced a definite improvement as Dixon claimed both the Chevrolet Performance Super Late Model Series championship and rookie of the year title in the Big Frog Motorsports #58 Rocket XR1 entry.

“I’m not going to lie – a few weeks ago we were all pretty much ready to thrown in the towel,” said Big Frog Motorsports’ Augie Burttram. “It just seemed that the cards were terminally stacked against us. However, none of us gave up, and it’s really fulfilling to know that the end result is the overall championship.”

For Dixon being able to win both titles was a career moment.

“We set out with some definitive goals this season, and this weekend we were able to make two of them a reality,” Dixon noted. “There’s no quit in this team, and we’ll spend the rest of the season pursuing our other goal, which is to win races.”

The finale weekend for the 2017 campaign of the Chevrolet Performance Super Late Model Series took the team to Georgia for a pair of Labor Day weekend showdowns. On Saturday night the action came to life at Dixie Speedway (Woodstock, Georgia), where Dixon finished in the 9th-position in the $2,000-to-win, 30-lap finale.

With his performance on Saturday evening, he found himself just a few markers behind Austin Smith for the top spot in the championship battle heading into Sunday night’s event at Rome Speedway (Rome, Georgia).

Preliminary action positioned Dixon starting 6th on the grid for the 100-lap, $10,000-to-win feature event. He would go on to advance to a 4th-place finish behind race winner, Riley Hickman, Ronnie Johnson and Michael Page.

The finish was enough to allow him to take the series title and the rookie title.

For full results from the events, please visit www.525SuperSeries.com .

Next on tap for the team is a trip to Virginia Motor Speedway (Jamaica, Virginia) on September 16 to take part in the FASTRAK World Championship. The event posts a $20,000 top prize. For more information on the race, please visit www.VaMotorSpeedway.com.

Big Frog Motorsports would like to thank their principal and associate sponsors including Dave’s Towing, Big Frog Shocks, Big Frog Signs and Graphics, Ocala Tractor, Southway Crane Service, M&W Transport, FK Rod Ends, Schaeffers Oil, Racecar Engineering, Wilwood Brakes, Keyser Manufacturing, Rocket Chassis, Sunoco Race Fuels, Koury Racing Engines, Integra Shocks, Hoosier Race Tire by Brian, Daytona Sensors LLC, Schoenfeld Headers, COMP Cams, AR Bodies, Vahlco Wheels, Leaf Firesuits, JE Pistons, Red Line Oil, NGK Spark Plugs, Fast Shafts, Callies Race Products, Superior Bearings, Ferrea Valves, Butlerbuilt Seats, C&R Racing, Leaf Racewear, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest team news and updates on Big Frog Motorsports please visit www.BigFrogMotorsports.com .