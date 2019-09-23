David Crabtree Scores First Southern All Star Win At I-75 Raceway

RACE RECAP: SWEETWATER, TN—The Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series presented by MaxFab made the annual stop at the I-75 Raceway Saturday night and a strong field of 30 super late models entered for the 2nd Annual Dirt Slinger Classic and like in 2018 a new driver picked up his first career Southern All Star win as David Crabtree of Maryville, TN., took home the $4,000 payday.

Crabtree started on the pole and then had to battle with Matt Henderson on restarts and Henderson caught up to Crabtree in lapped traffic but Crabtree worked his way around the lapped cars and then took command late in the race as he pulled ahead of Henderson for the win.

Matt Henderson came home in the second spot with Trevor Sise finishing third but due to an unapproved tire he was disqualified, moving Riley Hickman to the third spot, Kyle Courtney fourth and David Webb fifth.

Finishing in the sixth spot was Ronnie Johnson who started 16th, seventh to 2018 race winner Coy Hedgecock, eighth to Jordan Rodabaugh, ninth to Patrick Duggan and tenth to Kurt English.

CRABTREE SPONSORS: Rocket Chassis/Merriman Excavating/Tennessee Valley Builders/Stanley Best Heating & Air

RACE TIDBITS: Riley Hickman was back after a three race absence in a new car from Jason Welshan and had a good debut with a third place finish.

Three time Southern All Star champion Ronnie Johnson was back and got the high side working at I-75 and moved from 16th to 6th in the 40 lap event.

Former Southern All Star 9:1 Series Champion Patrick Duggan was back behind the Glenn Vanover car this weekend in first Southern All Star event in year. Patrick came home with a ninth place finish.

Points contenders all had rough nights as David Breazeale battled problems all night and finished 13th, Mark Dodson has mechanical problems and finished 21st and Zach Leonhardi had motor issues and did a start and park for a 23rd place finish.

Great crowd on hand for the 2nd Annual Dirt Slinger Classic pits were full and Tim Kyle and his staff are doing a great job at operating this facility.

First time starts with the series this year David Crabtree, Matt Henderson, Kyle Courtney, David Webb, Cory Hedgecock, Jordan Rodabaugh, Patrick Duggan, Kurt English, Ryan Tims, Dusty Carver, Caleb Ashby, Jason Manley, Shawn Chastain, Trevor Sise, Levi Hicks, Jerry Ashley, Jerry Green, Casey Turman,

Next race will be September 28TH at the Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, TN., a 50 lap $7.500 to win event that will have increased starting money to $500.

Car Count: 31

SUNOCO RACE FUELS GROUP QUALIFYING: Group A: David Crabtree 12.232

Group B Matt Henderson 12.375

Knowles Race Parts Fast Qualifier: David Crabtree 12.232

Hoosier Racing Tires Heats:

PPM Race Products B Mains: Cory Hedgecock-Camaron Marlar

AR Bodies Last Car Lead Lap: Bobby Giffin

COR Suspensions 10th Place Finisher: Kurt English

36 Racing & Fabrication Hard Charger: Ronnie Johnson

BrakeOMeter 4th Place Finisher Award: Kyle Courtney

Rugged Radios Communications Award: David Crabtree

Results Pending Tire Test: 1.David Crabtree; 2.Matt Henderson; 3.Riley Hickman; 4.Kyle Courtney; 5.David Webb; 6.Ronnie Johnson; 7.Cory Hedgecock; 8.Jordan Rodabaugh; 9.patrick Duggan; 10.Kurt English; 11.Robby Moses; 12.Bobby Giffin; 13.David Breazeale; 14.Ryan Tims; 15.Dusty Carver; 16.Andy Picklesimer; 17.Caleb Ashby; 18.Camaron Marlar; 19.Jason Manley; 20.Shawn Chastain; 21.Mark Dodson; 22.John Ownbey; 23.Zach Leonhardi; 24.Trevor Sise DQ

DNS: Jerry Ashley; Jerry Green; Casey Turman; Craig Greer; Steven Stehle; Levi Hicks

For more information concerning the Southern All Stars contact Lynn Acklin – General Manager: 256-924-4546 www.sasdirt.com

2019 SOUTHERN ALL STAR POINTS STANDINGS PRESENTED BY MAXFAB: 1.David Breazeale 1196; 2.Zach Leonhardi 1144; 3.Billy Franklin 978; 4.Riley Hickman 932; 5.Mark Dodson 876; 6.Ashton Winger 630; 7.Austin Arnold 398; 8.Michael Page 474; 9.Andrew Littleton 410; 10.Joseph Joiner 372

2019 CRUISE WITH THE CHAMPIONS/DIRTONDIRT.COM ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: 1.Zach Leonhardi 345; 2.Billy Franklin 296; 3.Andrew Littleton 174; 4.Austin Arnold 139; 5.J R Moseley 131

2019 AR Bodies Challenge: 1.Mark Dodson 82; 2..Brad Skinner 71; 3.David Brannon 58; 4.Steven Stehle 46; 5.Farrel Skelton 36; 6.Greg Love 31; 7.Derek Fisher 22; 8.Shawn Martin 21; 9.John Minon 21; 10.Danny Barrett 20;

UPCOMING SOUTHERN ALL STAR DIRT RACING SERIES EVENT:

September 28th Smoky Mt Speedway-Maryville, TN $7,500

Oct 12th Talladega Short Track-Eastaboga, AL-$4,000