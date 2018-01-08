Brandon Ford Wheel Man Sportsman Series Welcomes Two New Tracks For 2018 Season

Lakeland, FL (January 2, 2018) The Brandon Ford Wheel Man Sportsman Series Officials are proud to announce the 2018 Season Schedule which includes a partnership with two additional Florida venues. Thanks to the efforts of Series Coordinator Steve Dorer and Track Technical Inspector Ricky Brooks, both Auburndale Speedway and 417 Speedway will host 4 Series events each throughout the 2018 Season. Citrus County Speedway will remain as the Series “Host Track” with 8 scheduled events including the Series opener on February 17th. Brooks will also assist the Series with Technical Inspection services at select events throughout the 2018 season.

02-17-18 Citrus County Speedway

03-10-18 Auburndale Speedway

03-17-18 417 Southern Speedway

04-28-18 Citrus County Speedway

05-05-18 Auburndale Speedway

05-19-18 Citrus County Speedway

05-26-18 417 Southern Speedway

06-16-18 Citrus County Speedway

07-21-18 Citrus County Speedway

08-11-18 Auburndale Speedway

08-25-18 Citrus County Speedway

09-15-18 Citrus County Speedway

10-06-18 Auburndale Speedway

10-20-18 417 Southern Speedway

10-27-18 Citrus County Speedway

11-24-18 417 Southern Speedway

Drivers will be allowed to drop their 3 worst finishes of the season. Only 1 drop per track will be allowed and drivers must attend 80% of all events to remain eligible for 2018 Championship Awards at the end of season. Rainouts may or may not be rescheduled depending on track availability.

Wheel Man Series Officials want to thank Auburndale Speedway Owners Rex and Collette Guy and 417 Speedway Owners Joseph and Janet Gentry for their hospitality and generosity. We look forward to providing the same action-packed racing excitement to their fans that Citrus County Speedway fans have experienced for the past two years thanks to Track Owner Camron Ray.

For more information about the Brandon Ford Wheel Man Sportsman Series, find us on our Facebook page @WheelManSeries.

The Brandon Ford Wheel Man Sportsman Series Presented by Gagels Auto Parts would like to recognize their marketing partners for the 2018 season which include: Brandon Ford, Gagels Auto Parts, BA Chassis, Sweet Manufacturing, Five Star Bodies, Finish Line Fabrication, Allstar Performance, ARbodies, Bassett Wheels, Bilstein Shocks, Chad Pierce Motorsports, Checkered Flag Graphics, Crooms Towing & Fleet Services, Finney Racing, Howe Racing Enterprises, Intercomp Racing, JOES Racing Products, Driven Oil, Longacre Racing, Maxima Racing Oils, QA1, Schoenfeld Headers, Simpson Race Products, Speed51.com, Tilton Engineering, Tiger Rear Ends, Ultra Shield Race Products, Wilwood Engineering, Phillips Racing Wire, Royal Tees, Sunoco Racing Fuel, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat System