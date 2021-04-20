Blackburn’s BBQ to Host Meet and Greet and Car Show with George Gorham Jr. Saturday April 24th one week before his next Late Model Race

DON’T MISS THE CHANCE TO MEET THE MAN HIMSELF George Gorham Jr. Racing AND SEE THE XFINITY CAR THIS SATURDAY FROM 11-3PM

Be Sure and Join George and team at Blackburn’s BBQ for a chance to get to see both his the 90 XFINITY Car and grab some great BBQ.

SATURDAY, APRIL 24, 2021 AT 11 AM EDT – 3 PM EDT George Gorham Jr. Meet & Greet and Car Show Blackburn’s BBQ 169 N Fifth St. Eagle Lake Fl 33839

George’s next race will be May 1st for twin 50 Super Late models at Auburndale Speedway.