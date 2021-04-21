602 Non-Winged Sprints make debut at 4-17 Southern Speedway this weekend as Bigley looks to keep his winning streak alive

This weekend at 4-17 Southern Speedway the New 602 crate Non-Winged Sprint cars will hit the track for the first time, as this class looks like it is going to grow over the next few months. Also Dylan Bigley will look to keep his hot winning streak alive in the Super Late Models as some of the best drivers in the state try and put an end to his winning way’s.

Join us Saturday – April 24th as the Super Late Models return to action for 100 Laps of exciting side by side action. Also scheduled for the nights actions will be the debut of the new Non-Wing 602 Sprint Cars(25), V8 Bomber(25), Dwarf Car(25) and Mini Stock(25), all return to action and provide a full night of stock car racing.

Tickets 4/24/21: Pits- $35. Grandstands: $20 adults; $18 Military, 1st Responder, & senior (all with valid ID); $13 student 6-17 (with valid ID), children 5 and under are free. Pits open 12pm, Grandstands open 4pm, Qualifying 6pm, Features begin 7pm. Pick your spot – bleacher seating or bring your own chair to sit on “The Hill” – both seating arrangements are the same price.

4-17 Southern Speedway is a family friendly venue where everybody is always welcome. Located at 8655 Piper Rd, Punta Gorda, Fl 33982 just off I-75 between exits 161 & 164, across from the PG Airport.

Face masks are recommended ~ but are not required. Please no outside food or beverages, no pets on the property, & cash only venue. Fast, fresh, family friendly fun Saturday Nights Under the Light