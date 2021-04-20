$5,000 on the line for the Florida Late Models for Rescheduled Date, April 24th at All-Tech Raceway
Rescheduled Date, April 24th.
Shan Smith has won the last two Series Races
and is fresh off a Podium Finish at the
Bristol Dirt Car Nationals, he hopes to keep
his streak alive and win a State Championship.
Several Past Champions are trying to keep
that from happening in the highest paying
Florida Late Model Challenge Series Race ever!
DirtDobberTV.com will cover this event live.
Video from DirtDobber Video of Florida Late Models:
https://youtu.be/W234wB6LdCM