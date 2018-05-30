Bloomquist Bags Sixth Show-Me 100

WHEATLAND, MO (May 26, 2018) – Scott Bloomquist took over the lead on lap 70 and never looked back en route to his sixth career Show-Me 100 on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Jimmy Owens held the point until contact with another car sent him spinning in turn four to bring out a caution flag. Owens then had to go to the tail-end of the lead lap. He later would drop out of the race for a disappointing 23rd-place finish.

Mike Marlar forged ahead in the final laps to register a third-place finish, followed by Bobby Pierce and Chris Simpson rounding out the top-five.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the third time this season, Bloomquist commented: “We weren’t as good as I wanted to be. Jimmy [Owens] was pretty good there. I really didn’t see exactly what happened to him. That was unfortunate for him. We were starting to put a little pressure on him. We were trying to find the groove that would work best. It probably would have been a good race at the end.”

“It’s always better with a clear view of the track. You really aren’t watching what he is doing. When you have a guy in front of you, you are always looking for a way around him. You have just got to keep on trying a different line. We could move around quite bit at the end of the race.”

Shirley celebrated his best-career, Show-Me 100 finish. “We were racing hard there with Jimmy and the lapped cars. When Scott is out front he is pretty hard to beat. All-in-all it was a good weekend for us. I can’t thank Bob and Lisa Cullen for all they do for me. Thanks to my wife and kids and my dad back home for watching on TV. We got one big one at Knoxville in the past and we are going to get us another one hopefully soon.”

Marlar was pleased with his podium finish. “This is a historical event. We started off the week a little rough when I got into the wall in qualifying. My crew went to work and fixed the car and overall it was a good weekend for us. I want to thank my car owner Ronnie Delk for all he does for us. Thanks to Rocket Chassis and Cornett Racing Engines. We’ll come back next year and try to get us a win.”

The winner’s Sweet-Bloomquist Chassis is powered by an Andy Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by New Direction Ag, Reece Monument Company, CatSpot, Sweet Mfg., Sorbera Chiropractic, Penske Shocks, Valvoline, Crossfit by Overton, Petroff Towing, and Horton Coal.

Completing the top ten were Tim McCreadie, Dennis Erb Jr., Jonathan Davenport, Hudson O’Neal and Gregg Satterlee.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Saturday, May 26th, 2018

Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (15 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Gregg Satterlee, Jesse Stovall, Jake Davis, Will Vaught, Chase Junghans, Jack Sullivan, Jeff Roth, Joe Godsey, Mitch McGrath, Brad Looney, Gavin Landers, Justin Duty, Al Humphrey, Blonde Bomber, Billy Moyer, Jr.-DNS, Terry Phillips-DNS

FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (15 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Earl Pearson, Jr., Shannon Babb, Jimmy Mars, Austin Siebert, Don O’Neal, Frank Heckenast, Jr., Scott Crigler, Matt Furman, Kolby Vandenbergh, Raymond Merrill, Darrell Lanigan, Kaeden Cornell, Tony Jackson, Jr., Cole Wells, Shannon Scott-DNS, Aaron Poe-DNS

ASi Racewear B-Main #3 Finish (15 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Josh Richards, Mason Oberkramer, Cade Dillard, Logan Martin, Brandon Sheppard, Joey Moriarty, JC Wyman, Tyler Erb, Dave Eckrich, Reid Millard, Payton Looney, Jeremy Grady, Mark Burgtorf, Joseph Gorby-DNS, Bryon Allison-DNS, Cliff Morrow-DNS

Midwest Sheet Metal Challenge Finish (20 Laps): Jimmy Mars, Chase Junghans, Jack Sullivan, Brandon Sheppard, Frank Heckenast Jr., Austin Siebert, Kaeden Cornell, Dave Eckrich, Kolby Vandenbergh, Scott Crigler, Mitch McGrath, Justin Duty, Jeff Roth, JC Wyman, Joe Godsey, Matt Furman, Cade Dillard, Al Humphrey, Jake Davis, Logan Martin, Reid Millard, Payton Looney, Brad Looney, Tyler Erb

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (100 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 1 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $32,300 2 3 3s Brian Shirley Chatham, IL $15,000 3 5 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $10,000 4 7 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $10,200 5 12 32S Chris Simpson Oxford, IA $6,000 6 13 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $7,200 7 17 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $5,500 8 9 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $5,400 9 4 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $4,950 10 19 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA $4,800 11 21 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $5,000 12 11 25 Chad Simpson Mt. Vernon, IA $2,475 13 20 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $4,750 14 15 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $2,425 15 25 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $4,700 16 16 1B BJ Robinson Haughton, LA $2,375 17 10 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL $4,650 18 28 1V Will Vaught Crane, MO $2,325 19 26 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $4,500 20 24 93 Mason Oberkramer Broseley, MO $2,250 21 23 18 Shannon Babb Mowequa, IL $2,200 22 14 777 Jared Landers Batesville, AR $2,150 23 2 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $4,400 24 18 21 Billy Moyer Batesville, AR $2,050 25 22 00 Jesse Stovall Billings, MO $2,000 26 8 94 Austin Rettig Sikeston, MO $2,000 27 6 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA $3,500 28 29 28m Jimmy Mars Menomonie, WI $2,000 29 27 56 Tony Jackson, Jr. Lebanon, MO $2,000

Race Statistics

Entrants: 66

Lap Leaders: Jimmy Owens (Laps 1 – 14); Scott Bloomquist (Laps 15 – 22); Jimmy Owens (Laps 23 – 69); Scott Bloomquist (Laps 70 – 100)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Scott Bloomquist

Margin of Victory: 3.012 seconds

Cautions: Mason Zeigler (Lap 23); Jared Landers (Lap 45); Jimmy Owens (Lap 69); Jimmy Owens (Laps 78); Jared Landers (Lap 81)

Series Provisionals: Don O’Neal, Darrell Lanigan

MLRA Series Provisionals: Tony Jackson Jr., Will Vaught

Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge Provisional: Jimmy Mars

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Dennis Erb Jr. (Advanced 10 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Mike Marlar

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Mike Marlar

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Kyle Bronson

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Sweet-Bloomquist Race Cars

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Cody Mallory (Scott Bloomquist)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Lap #1 – 15.953 seconds)

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Jimmy Owens (61 Laps)

Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Justin Duty

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Scott Bloomquist

Time of Race: 46 minutes 43 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 3410 $104,800 2 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 3150 $107,675 3 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 3085 $75,500 4 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 3075 $69,300 5 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 3050 $72,150 6 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 2985 $50,550 7 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 2870 $43,775 8 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 2860 $46,775 9 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 2780 $46,000 10 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 2710 $34,000 11 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL 2660 $50,675 12 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 2580 $34,350 13 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 2570 $29,725 14 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA 2430 $23,125