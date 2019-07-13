Owens Holds Off Richards at Tri-City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (July 12, 2019) – Jimmy Owens fought off challenges from both Shannon Babb and Josh Richards to win the NAPA Know How 50 – Presented by Schoenfeld Headers on Friday night at Tri-City Speedway.

Owens earned his first-ever win at the Kevin and Tammy Gundaker-promoted facility. It was Owens’ second Lucas Oil win of the season and the 62nd of his career for the 3-time national champion.

Owens held the point for the first 11 laps of the race until Babb forged ahead for a lap. Owens and Babb went back-and-forth until just past the half-way mark of the race. Babb held the second spot until he suddenly slowed on the 32nd lap and retired from the race.

Richards picked up the challenge for the lead as he pulled even with Owens on several occasions, but never managed to take the top spot. Earl Pearson Jr. charged by Richards to take the runner-up position on the final lap. Pearson and Richards joined Owens on the podium as Stormy Scott recorded his best career series finish by taking fourth ahead of 23rd starting Devin Moran, rounding out the top five.

“I want to thank all of my crew, my car owner Leon Ramirez and his family for giving me this opportunity to drive their car. Thanks to the fans for coming I hope they enjoyed the show. This will give us a lot of momentum heading to Wheatland tomorrow night. We have been leading a lot this year and things have happened. We had a good car last night. We made a few tweaks for tonight and everything went our way.”

Pearson topped off a spirited run with his last lap pass of Richards. “I got too tight around the bottom, so I went to the top. I could run right through the middle and the car wasn’t so tight. To come home second after starting 15th,we worked hard to get there. I really love this track; it’s been good to us in the past. It races so good.”

Richards, who came into the weekend with back-to-back second place finishes was pleased with his third-place run. “Last night we got into the tire barrier and it cost us a good finish. I felt like tonight I should have moved up sooner. Jimmy had a good car. I felt like I could have got him, but he was just better tonight.”

The winner’s Leon Ramirez-owned, Rocket Chassis is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by: Rhino Ag, Boomtest Well Service, Reece Monument Company, Tommy Pope Construction, FK Rod Ends, Red Line Oil, Sunoco Race Fuels, and Midwest Sheet Metal.

Completing the top ten were Tim McCreadie, Michael Norris, Gordy Gundaker, Scott Bloomquist, and Hudson O’Neal.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Friday, July 12, 2019

NAPA Know How 50 – Presented by Schoenfeld Headers

Tri-City Speedway – Granite City, Ill.

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Billy Moyer Jr. / 15.294 seconds

Fast Time Group B: Scott Bloomquist / 15.193 seconds (overall)

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Gordy Gundaker, Billy Moyer, Jr., Tim McCreadie, Rick Eckert, Jesse Stovall, Rick Salter, Daryn Klein-DNS

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Shannon Babb, Josh Richards, Michael Kloos, Earl Pearson, Jr., Tyler Erb ®, Billy Moyer, Kyle Bronson, Reid Millard-DNS

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Scott Bloomquist, Hudson O’Neal, Mike Marlar, Austin Rettig, Dewayne Kiefer, Steve Casebolt , Devin Moran ®-DNS

Lucas Oil Products Penetrating Oil Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Stormy Scott, Michael Norris, Shanon Buckingham, Tony Jackson, Jr., Chris Simpson, Jeff Herzog, Jeremy Conaway, Mike Hammerle

Lucas Oil Products Red “N” Tacky Spray Grease B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Tyler Erb ®, Rick Eckert, Billy Moyer, Kyle Bronson, Jesse Stovall, Daryn Klein, Rick Salter-DNS, Reid Millard-DNS

FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Austin Rettig, Chris Simpson, Jeremy Conaway, Steve Casebolt , Dewayne Kiefer, Mike Hammerle, Devin Moran ®, Jeff Herzog

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS

1 1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $12,800

2 15 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $6,300

3 7 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $4,300

4 4 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM $3,450

5 23 1M Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH $3,050

6 13 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $2,500

7 8 5 Michael Norris Sarver, PA $1,500

8 5 11G Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO $1,300

9 6 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $1,200

10 10 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,800

11 12 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $1,775

12 19 2e Rick Eckert York, PA $1,050

13 14 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $1,025

14 24 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $1,700

15 17 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX $1,700

16 2 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $2,100

17 9 21JR Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR $1,700

18 18 94 Austin Rettig Sikeston, MO $1,000

19 3 18 Shannon Babb Mowequa, IL $1,000

20 22 F15 Jeremy Conaway Rochester, IL $1,000

21 20 32 Chris Simpson Oxford, IA $1,000

22 21 21 Billy Moyer Batesville, AR $1,000

23 16 56 Tony Jackson, Jr. Lebanon, MO $1,000

24 25 10K Daryn Klein Fairview Height, IL $1,000

25 11 6K Michael Kloos Trenton, IL $1,000

Race Statistics

Entrants: 31

Lap Leaders: Jimmy Owens (Laps 1 – 11); Shannon Babb (Laps 12 – 13); Jimmy Owens (Lap 14); Shannon Babb (Lap 15); Jimmy Owens (Laps 16 – 23); Shannon Babb (Laps 24 – 25); Jimmy Owens (Laps 26 – 50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Jimmy Owens

Margin of Victory: 1.986 seconds

Cautions: Shannon Buckingham (Lap 11); Jeremy Conaway (Lap 20); Shannon Babb (Lap 32); Debris (Lap 32)

Series Provisionals: Devin Moran, Kyle Bronson

Tri-City Speedway Track Provisionals: Daryn Klein

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Devin Moran (Advanced 18 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Tim McCreadie

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Devin Moran

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Race Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jeff Strope (Jimmy Owens)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Lap #1 – 16.370 seconds)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Shannon Babb

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Jimmy Owens ( 45Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jimmy Owens

Time of Race: 26 minutes 48 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS

1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 4510 $155,325

2 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX 4275 $112,075

3 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 4165 $80,100

4 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 4135 $84,725

5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 4045 $84,800

6 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 4005 $66,175

7 1M Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH 3960 $61,975

8 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3840 $79,350

9 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 3470 $54,450

10 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 3330 $44,450

11 21JR Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR 3210 $36,050

12 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM 3110 $28,925

13 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 2970 $45,150

14 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 2180 $17,550

#