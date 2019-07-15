Davenport Dashes to Diamond Nationals Finale

WHEATLAND, Mo. (July 14, 2019) – Jonathan Davenport picked up his second-career CMH Diamond Nationals – Presented by Super Clean on Sunday night at the Lucas Oil Speedway.

It was not easy for the defending Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion as he had to hold off a hard-charging Mike Marlar to pick up the $15,000 victory. Davenport’s only other win in the annual July event was in 2015.

Marlar managed to pass Davenport for the lead as the two came out of turn two on lap 52 but a caution for Tyler Erb negated the pass for the top spot. Davenport opened up a couple of car lengths advantage over Marlar on the restart. Marlar closed the gap in the final two laps, but came up just short at the finish line.

Shanon Buckingham started alongside Marlar in row number five and went on for another impressive run for the second night in a row as he captured the third finishing position. Tim McCreadie, who led the first ten laps of the race, finished in fourth followed by Billy Moyer.

Davenport and McCreadie started on the front row. McCreadie got the jump on Davenport and took the early lead. Davenport passed McCreadie for the lead on lap 11 and held a comfortable lead for a large portion of the race as McCreadie held the second spot.

As the checkers grew closer, Marlar started to make his move by taking the second spot away from McCreadie on lap 45. Marlar then tracked down Davenport but lost all momentum, after clearing Davenport just before the caution for Erb came out. Davenport led the last seven laps to record his ninth series win of 2019.

“The track started to clean up at the end we were trying to move around,” said the 35-year-old Georgia native. “We were trying to find a line that would work. My line kept going away at the top, so I moved back to the bottom. I guess that caution saved us. Mike [Marlar] has been really good here lately. He has been really consistent. We finally got some speed back in this thing.”

“Steve Martin is here from Nutrien Ag Solutions,” Davenport added. “We have had a heck of a week so far. I want to thank my crew Jason, Tyler, and Matt. They made this car a whole lot better for the feature. We just all put our heads together and we got the results we wanted here tonight. I would like to get another championship for Lance Landers Motorsports.”

“We would have had the pass of the night,” said Marlar who recorded another strong finish with the series. “I am not going to whine about it. I got paid to drive a race car tonight so things aren’t so bad. I really enjoy coming out here. It is such an awesome facility. It is always a great crowd here. There’s a lot of electricity in the air. We had an awesome weekend.”

Buckingham who is one of 11 drivers to win an LOLMDS race this season had his best ever finish at Lucas Oil Speedway. “This place is super nice. How could you not like this place? For whatever reason this track just fits my driving style. My crew worked themselves to death to get us a podium finish here tonight. Those cautions killed me, if we could have had the last 19 laps all green, I think we would have been up there challenging for the win.”

The winner’s Lance Landers Motorsports-owned, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and is sponsored by: Nutrien Ag Solutions, ASC Warranty, Penske Racing Shocks, Valvoline, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Spartan Mowers, and Hawkeye Trucks.

Completing the top ten were Josh Richards, Scott Bloomquist, Stormy Scott, Will Vaught, and Devin Moran.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Sunday, July 14, 2019

CMH Diamond Nationals – Presented by Super Clean

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, Mo.

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Jonathan Davenport / 16.056 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Kyle Bronson / 16.690 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Rick Eckert, Shanon Buckingham, Tony Jackson, Jr., Hudson O’Neal ,Payton Looney, Earl Pearson, Jr., Cody Laney, Mason Oberkramer, Jason Sivils

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Jimmy Owens, Tyler Erb ®, Austin Siebert, Josh Richards, Billy Moyer, Jr., Jon Binning, Jake Neal, Gavin Landers,, Michael Norris

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Tim McCreadie, Kyle Bronson, Mike Marlar, Kaeden Cornell, Stormy Scott, Raymond Merrill, Terry Phillips, Logan Martin, Joey Moriarty, Reid Millard

Lucas Oil Products Penetrating Oil Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Shannon Babb, Billy Moyer, Will Vaught, RC Whitwell, Austin Rettig, Devin Moran ®, Mitch McGrath, Al Humphrey, Joseph Gorby

Lucas Oil Products Red “N” Tacky Spray Grease B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Josh Richards, Earl Pearson, Jr., Payton Looney, Billy Moyer, Jr., Cody Laney, Hudson O’Neal, Mason Oberkramer, Jon Binning, Jason Sivils, Michael Norris, Jake Neal-DNS, Gavin Landers-DNS

FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Austin Rettig, Devin Moran ®, Terry Phillips, Stormy Scott, Logan Martin, Raymond Merrill, Joey Moriarty, Al Humphrey, Mitch McGrath, Joseph Gorby, Reid Millard

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (60 Laps):

FINISH

START

CAR #

DRIVER NAME

HOMETOWN

EARNINGS

1

1

49

Jonathan Davenport

Blairsville, GA

$16,100

2

10

157

Mike Marlar

Winfield, TN

$6,500

3

9

50

Shanon Buckingham

Morristown, TN

$4,200

4

2

39

Tim McCreadie

Watertown, NY

$3,700

5

8

21

Billy Moyer

Batesville, AR

$2,500

6

17

14

Josh Richards

Shinnston, WV

$2,700

7

3

0

Scott Bloomquist

Mooresburg, TN

$1,700

8

25

2s

Stormy Scott

Las Cruses, NM

$1,300

9

12

1V

Will Vaught

Crane, MO

$1,550

10

20

1M

Devin Moran ®

Dresden, OH

$2,300

11

4

18

Shannon Babb

Mowequa, IL

$1,450

12

19

1

Earl Pearson, Jr.

Jacksonville, FL

$2,200

13

5

2e

Rick Eckert

York, PA

$1,350

14

23

71

Hudson O’Neal

Martinsville, IN

$2,000

15

14

50X

Kaeden Cornell

Willard, MO

$1,200

16

16

71T

RC Whitwell

Tucson, AZ

$1,100

17

7

20

Jimmy Owens

Newport, TN

$1,900

18

24

21JR

Billy Moyer, Jr.

Batesville, AR

$1,700

19

15

16A

Austin Siebert

Grandview, MO

$1,000

20

28

36

Logan Martin

West Plains, MO

$1,000

21

11

1T

Tyler Erb ®

New Waverly, TX

$1,700

22

27

74m

Mitch McGrath

Waukesha, WI

$1,000

23

21

15P

Payton Looney

Republic, MO

$1,000

24

13

56

Tony Jackson, Jr.

Lebanon, MO

$1,000

25

6

40B

Kyle Bronson

Brandon, FL

$1,700

26

22

75

Terry Phillips

Springfield, MO

$1,000

27

26

5

Michael Norris

Sarver, PA

$200

28

18

94

Austin Rettig

Sikeston, MO

$1,000

Race Statistics

Entrants: 39

Lap Leaders: Tim McCreadie (Laps 1 – 10); Jonathan Davenport (Laps 11 – 60)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Jonathan Davenport

Margin of Victory: 0.332 seconds

Cautions: Hudson O’Neal (Lap15); Tony Jackson Jr. (Lap 29); Jimmy Owens (Lap 41); Austin Siebert (Lap 44); Tyler Erb (Lap 52)

LOLMDS Series Provisionals: Hudson O’Neal, Billy Moyer Jr.

LOLMDS Emergency Provisionals: Stormy Scott, Michael Norris

MLRA Provisionals: Mitch McGrath, Logan Martin

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Stormy Scott (Advanced 17 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Shanon Buckingham

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Billy Moyer

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Devin Moran

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jason Durham (Jonathan Davenport)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Tim McCreadie (Lap #1 – 16.073 seconds)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Jimmy Owens

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Jonathan Davenport (50 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jonathan Davenport

Time of Race: 32 minutes 29 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS

CAR #

DRIVER NAME

HOMETOWN

POINTS

EARNINGS

1

49

Jonathan Davenport

Blairsville, GA

4975

$174,025

2

1T

Tyler Erb ®

New Waverly, TX

4550

$114,975

3

1

Earl Pearson, Jr.

Jacksonville, FL

4545

$93,425

4

14

Josh Richards

Shinnston, WV

4520

$84,000

5

20

Jimmy Owens

Newport, TN

4440

$101,700

6

39

Tim McCreadie

Watertown, NY

4385

$71,175

7

1M

Devin Moran ®

Dresden, OH

4280

$65,275

8

71

Hudson O’Neal

Martinsville, IN

4180

$82,850

9

40B

Kyle Bronson

Brandon, FL

3770

$57,500

10

50

Shanon Buckingham

Morristown, TN

3750

$50,550

11

21JR

Billy Moyer, Jr.

Batesville, AR

3495

$37,950

12

2s

Stormy Scott

Las Cruses, NM

3435

$31,325

13

5

Don O’Neal

Martinsville, IN

3120

$45,150

14

0

Scott Bloomquist

Mooresburg, TN

2595

$22,250

Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day