LATE MODEL IN THE BALLROOM FOR THE BIGGEST FASTRAK/ULTIMATE BANQUET EVER
CARNESVILLE, GA – A full day of activities for the Fastrak/Ultimate Annual Awards Banquet at the Park Vista Hotel in Gatlinburg, TN will start early in the morning on January 21. The first order of business right after breakfast will be the parade of Championship Dirt Late Models being rolled into the Grand Ballroom of the Banquet.
Each Fastrak/Ultimate Champion to be honored on January 21 has the opportunity to display their race cars in the Grand Ballroom of the Banquet. They will be carefully placed into position because the feast to honor the 2016 Champions is bigger than ever. Fastrak/Ultimate officials said today that the ticket sales have increased 40 percent for this year’s event.
Champions that will be bringing their race cars to display in the Banquet Ballroom need to bring them to the Park Vista Hotel with a small truck and trailer. The hotel does not want any big rigs coming up the road to the hotel. Please bring a tarp to place under the car and there should be no more than one gallon of gas in the fuel cell.
After the race cars make their grand entrance, track operators, their personnel, and competitors will gather for a series of informative seminars. The Track Seminar will run from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon. Virginia Motor Speedway Communications Director Dave Seay will show the tracks how to properly use Social Media like Facebook and Twitter to their benefit.
The Chevrolet Performance Engine Tech Seminar is scheduled on January 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fastrak Technical Personnel will work with Track Technical Personnel on how to properly scrutinize the sealed Chevrolet Performance Circle Track Engines.
The Fastrak/Ultimate Rules Meeting will take place on January 21 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. All rules for all Divisions will be discussed during this meeting. With a number of new safety rules going into effect for 2017 for both race cars and drivers, representatives from Simpson Safety Products will display and explain their line of products.
Simpson Safety Products through their Simpson World store in Mooresville, NC will give all 2017 Fastrak Pro Late Model Series, Ultimate Super Late Model Series, and Ultimate Battle of the Bluegrass Members a 20 percent discount on their products, except for head and neck restraints. For more information, call Simpson World in Mooresville, NC at 1-800-473-7077.
After the seminars at the Park Vista Hotel, attendees will have an opportunity to take a break and get ready for the evening’s proceedings that will honor the 2017 Fastrak/Ultimate Champions. The Pre-Banquet Reception with a cash bar will open at 5 p.m. and the Banquet festivities will begin at 6 p.m. with a Dinner Buffet followed by the Awards Ceremonies.
Among the 2016 Champions to be honored at the Fastrak/Ultimate Annual Awards Banquet are the Fastrak Pro Late Model Weekly Racing Series National Champion David McCoy, the Fastrak South East, Mid-Ohio Valley and East Coast Rumble Champion Cla Knight, the Fastrak World Champion and Ultimate Super Late Model Series Champion Dennis “Rambo” Franklin, and the Ultimate Battle of the Bluegrass Champion Jeremy Hines.
Ryan Montgomery is the Fastrak World Challenge Champion, the Fastrak Triple Crown Champion is Ross Bailes and Trent Ivey is the Fastrak Georgia State Race Champion. The 2016 Fastrak Future Cup Champions for drivers 19 years of age and younger are Henry Hornsby III in the South East Region, and Tyler Stutler in the Mid-Ohio Valley Region.
Respective Rookies of the Year include Fastrak SE Rookie of the Year Chris Steele, Ultimate Super Late Model Series Rookie of the Year Glenn Elliott, and the Ultimate Battle of the Bluegrass Rookie of the Year Derek Fisher.
Also honored will be the six Fastrak Weekly Racing Series Division Champions. McCoy won the Division 1 title representing Lavonia Speedway and Toccoa Raceway in Georgia. Matthew Nance is the Division 2 Champion representing Antioch Speedway and Rolling Thunder Raceway.
Tyler Arrington is the Fastrak Weekly Racing Series Division 3 Champion representing Princeton Speedway, Lizard Creek Speedway and Wythe Raceway. Justin Williams is the Division 5 Champion representing West Virginia Motor Speedway.
Troy Frazier is the Fastrak Weekly Racing Series Division 6 Champion presenting Tyler County Speedway, Elkins Raceway and Rolling Knob Motorsports Complex, and Jake Henry is the Division 7 Champion representing Ponderosa Speedway.
There will also be some special awards that will be announced the night of the Fastrak/Ultimate Annual Awards Banquet. They include the Sportsman of the Year Awards and the 2016 inductees into the Fastrak Hall of Fame.
