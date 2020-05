The always entertaining Robert Yoho has started his own Youtube Channel YOHO Wide Open. The neat part about it he wants to get his subscribers up so he can take money earned and pay it back to drivers who race at Shoe time speedway.

Go give the channel a look and subscribe.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN9fhRKWKsp75ZTv4HypkGA

YOHO Wide Open with Brooke Storer