WHICH DeCAIRE WILL REIGH SUPREME IN 2021??

Story by Chris Fozillo:

If you are not aware, Troy DeCaire and TJ DeCaire are uncle and nephew. Each of them being a stand out driver in their respective divisions, while being on opposite ends of their driving careers. No, I am not suggesting that Troy is old and done. But I have heard whispers of retirement once a certain goal is reached.

Troy is a perennial contender for winged asphalt sprint car wins. With wins on tracks from coast to coast, he is closing in on 100 career wins, the aforementioned goal, being around ten wins shy of the century mark. To see him retire at such a young age would be an injustice for us sprint car fans. Troy does things in these cars that others can’t, or just won’t do, and makes it work. In my opinion, the races are better with him in them and retiring anytime soon is just too early. Although competitors may disagree while trying to claim the most asphalt sprint car wins for the year title.

TJ can be found running the Little Gators Legends series, and like his uncle, is a regularly found in the winner’s circle. While I am unaware of his total win count, I can tell you that while competing in the Young Lions category in the series, he is leading the overall points for the season. And this was prior to a solid weekend at 4-17 Southern Speedway last weekend where he won the first feature and got caught up in a last lap incident going for the lead but still finished strong gaining valuable points.

What interests me more is that the pair are tied for total wins this season. Each of them having ten wins apiece. Both are highly competitive and surely do not want the other to have bragging rights. Troy has run second a few times this year and TJ has also has similar finishes. The two talk regularly and we know Troy loves to talk crap ( see Bench Racin W/ Troy DeCaire) so I’m sure they are having fun with this. (If not I am lol)

While Troy pushes for that 100th win, TJ most likely has more races remaining on the calendar to beat his uncle in total wins for the year. So if I were a betting man, my money is solidly on TJ to surpass Troy. I asked Troy earlier in the year if he was going to let TJ win more than him and he replied “I hope he does”. You may just see that come true my man.

Regardless of the outcome, we as race fans, win regardless. If you have not, get out and see either or both of these shoes compete! You will not be disappointed.