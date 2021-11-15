When the Dust Settles and the math is calculated Colin Allman Kisses the Donkey and takes home the High Kick 99 win
After a tough 99 laps and a lot of calculations Colin Allman comes home with the High kick 99 win at 4-17 Southern Speedway.
Video with Chris Huntoon:
Full Results :
Wheelman Sportsman Series High Kick 99 (Overall)
Car # Name 1st Segment 2nd Segment Final Segment Total
1 67x Colin Allman 8 3 5 16
2 16 Tim Sozio 4 10 2 16
3 56 Brandon Morris 2 5 10 17
4 407 Jason Vail 3 13 1 17
5 30 Chris Huntoon 5 9 4 18
6 94 Chris Turner 14 2 6 22
7 25w Dylan Bigley 7 12 3 22
8 41 Stephen Darvalics 12 1 12 25
9 69 Rex Struble 9 11 7 27
10 07 Tyler Scofielt 1 4 26 31
11 24x Michael Cherry 15 7 11 33
12 13 Aaron Williamson 21 6 9 36
13 29 Jeff Guilbault Sr. 10 8 18 36
14 63 Tim Alexander 13 18 8 39
15 9 Brooke Storer 11 14 15 40
16 12x Jason Deaton 17 15 16 48
17 73x Jason Bartram 18 16 17 51
18 23 Devin McLeod 6 21 24 51
19 8 Donovan Ponder 24 19 13 56
20 73 Mark Peterson 25 17 14 56
21 62 Corey Crisifulli 16 22 19 57
22 65 Rick Reed 19 23 20 62
23 10 Joe Hamilton 20 20 25 65
24 24 Kyle Allen 22 24 21 67
25 5x Steve Gill 23 25 22 70
26 27 Kip McVey 26 26 23 75
27 87 Keith Lilley 28 28 28 84
28 92 Joe Winchell 33 33 33 99
B-Main
30 12 Joey Sims
31 07x Scott Garrity
32 11x Ron Armillei
33 2x Richard Anderson