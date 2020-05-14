Wheel Man Series issues penalties Following a few incidents at last weekends race:

From Wheel man Series page:

Lakeland, Fl. (May 14th, 2020) Brandon Ford Wheelman Series officials pride ourselves on providing the safest possibly racing environment for all of our competitors, and providing race tracks a professionally run series with a great show for fans and minimal issues for the track owners and officials. Sometimes, in all form of sports altercations and/or issues happen and need to be handled to help prevent them from happening again.

On May 9th, 2020 at 4-17 Southern Speedway there were a couple of issues the result in reprimands to a few drivers.

For on the on-track incident deemed to be overly aggressive driving, Brandon Morris #56 was parked for the night, relegating him to an 8th place finish, as well as loss of monies. He will not lose his points as the incident was not deemed intentional.

For off the track incidents, Brandon Morris #56 and his entire team will be placed on a 2-race probation period for actions detrimental to the series and track.

For off the track incidents, Brooke Storer #9 and her entire team will be places on a 2-race probation period for actions detrimental to the series and track.

For on the on-track incident, Steve Gill #5x will lose 20 championship points as well as be placed on a 3-race probation period for exiting and leaving his car on track as well as approaching another competitor.

As always we would like to thank all of our great competitors, families and fans for supporting the Brandon Ford Wheelman Series and we look forward to our next race, round #4 at Citrus County Speedway in May 30th, 2020.