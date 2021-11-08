Wheel Man Racing Series invades 4-17 Southern Speedway this weekend with the High Kick 99 and they update some procedures

This is an race you wont want to miss the annual high kick this year at 4-17 Southern Speedway. Who will kiss the Donkey

Payout for the 3rd annual High Kick 99! We’d like to say thanks to Joe Gentry and the staff at 4-17 Southern Speedway and Events for stepping to the plate and offering a great payout for this event! 1- $2500 2- $1400 3- $1150 4- $1000 5- $850 6- $750 7- $650 8- $550 9- $500 10- $450 11 thru field- $400 What is the High Kick 99 you might ask? The High Kick 99 is three, 33 lap segments to create one overall winner. Big inverts. Breaks between segments to adjust and repair cars. A lot of patience is required…. but not too much because you’ve only got 33 laps to get the job done. The High Kick 99 will keep you on your toes as the previous segment winners invert to the tail of the field while those who struggled will now start up front. The High Kick 99 is the ultimate test of both driver and machine. If you haven’t taken part or seen this race, you do not want to miss this race. The 3rd annual High Kick 99 is next weekend, November 13th, 2021 at 4-17 Southern Speedway and Events . Be there!

We’ve talked about it, you’ve asked about it. The 3rd annual High Kick 99 format:

• 3 Segments. 33 laps each

• 10 minutes ‘on track’ break between each segment. Absolutely no changing tires. Tire may be rotated but must finish with the tires you start with unless approved flat. No interchanging of tires with other teams. Any other adjustments can be made if completed within 10-minute break.

• Cars may not be touched until all cars have stopped and series officials give approval

• If repairs are not done when the pace car begins to move, you will go to the rear of the field

• 1st segment lineup will be based off qualifying

• 2nd segment lineup will be full lead lap field invert from segment 1 (laps cars will start segment 2 on lead lap)

• 3rd segment lineup will be full lead lap field invert from segment 2 (laps cars will start segment 3 on lead lap)

• Overall finishing order will be best average finish after all 3 segments

• 26 cars will start. Top 16 from qualifying are locked in. Top 4 from each 15 lap ‘B’ main.

• 25th will be highest in the championship points to not make the show.

• 26th will be track/series choice

• All cars will go across scales prior to the first segment and are subject to the scales at any point during the night

• Burn off: 33lbs after the 1st segment, 66lbs after 2nd segment, 99 lbs after final segment. Cars may be weighed between segments, any car not complying will be dqed for the entire night and lose all money and points accrued.

• Top 5 from segment 3 will report to post-race inspections. Others may be included at series discretion

*In the event of over 26 total cars, non-qualifiers will have the opportunity to join in the race in segments 2 & 3 as other cars fall out. No more then 24 cars will start segments 2 & 3. Qualifying cars will have the first option to make repairs and rejoin the field between segments.

**Points system will be standardized wheelman series scoring, based off the overall average finishes for each participating competitor

