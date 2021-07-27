What’s Racing this Weekend in the state of Florida 7/31/2021 Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
Asphalt tracks:
4-17 Southern Speedway:
This Saturday, July 31st; You don’t want to miss out on the Organized Chaos at 4-17 Southern Speedway. 75 lap Enduro, Chain pull race, Flag Pole race, 4.6 Ford Crown Vics, Stock Demolition Derby, & Super Stock Demolition Derby!!
**This is a rain or shine event. **
Citrus County Speedway:
July 31st, 2021
Wheelman Series Sportsmans 50 Laps
Legend Cars 25 Laps
Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps
Mod Minis 25 Laps
Signsfast Pure stocks 25 LAps
Showtime Speedway:
Open Wheel Modified
Super Mini Late Model’s
Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock
Ford 4.6 Oval DIV 1
Ford 4.6 Oval DIV 2
Race Cars of Yesterday
Tri City Kart Club CHAMP KART
New Smyrna Speedway:
David Rogers Super Late Models, E-Mod, LKQ Super Stocks, Orange Blossom Woodworks Bomber B
Dirt Tracks:
North Florida Speedway:
30TH & 31ST SUMMER SLAM
THUNDER STOCKS, STREET, EMOD, BOX, LATE MODELS