What’s Racing this Weekend in the state of Florida 7/31/2021 Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

Asphalt tracks:

 

4-17 Southern Speedway:

This Saturday, July 31st; You don’t want to miss out on the Organized Chaos at 4-17 Southern Speedway. 75 lap Enduro, Chain pull race, Flag Pole race, 4.6 Ford Crown Vics, Stock Demolition Derby, & Super Stock Demolition Derby!!
**This is a rain or shine event. **
Citrus County Speedway:
July 31st, 2021
Wheelman Series Sportsmans 50 Laps
Legend Cars 25 Laps
Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps
Mod Minis 25 Laps
Signsfast Pure stocks 25 LAps
Showtime Speedway:

Open Wheel Modified

Super Mini Late Model’s

Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock

Ford 4.6 Oval DIV 1

Ford 4.6 Oval DIV 2

Race Cars of Yesterday

Tri City Kart Club CHAMP KART

New Smyrna Speedway:

 

David Rogers Super Late Models, E-Mod, LKQ Super Stocks, Orange Blossom Woodworks Bomber B

 

Dirt Tracks:

 

North Florida Speedway:

30TH & 31ST SUMMER SLAM
THUNDER STOCKS, STREET, EMOD, BOX, LATE MODELS

 