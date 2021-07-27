What’s Racing this Weekend in the state of Florida 7/31/2021 Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

Asphalt tracks:

4-17 Southern Speedway:

This Saturday, July 31st; You don’t want to miss out on the Organized Chaos at 4-17 Southern Speedway. 75 lap Enduro, Chain pull race, Flag Pole race, 4.6 Ford Crown Vics, Stock Demolition Derby, & Super Stock Demolition Derby!!

**This is a rain or shine event. **

Citrus County Speedway:

July 31st, 2021

Wheelman Series Sportsmans 50 Laps

Legend Cars 25 Laps

Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps

Mod Minis 25 Laps

Signsfast Pure stocks 25 LAps

Showtime Speedway:

Open Wheel Modified

Super Mini Late Model’s Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock Ford 4.6 Oval DIV 1 Ford 4.6 Oval DIV 2 Race Cars of Yesterday Tri City Kart Club CHAMP KART

New Smyrna Speedway:

David Rogers Super Late Models, E-Mod, LKQ Super Stocks, Orange Blossom Woodworks Bomber B

Dirt Tracks:

North Florida Speedway:

30TH & 31ST SUMMER SLAM

THUNDER STOCKS, STREET, EMOD, BOX, LATE MODELS