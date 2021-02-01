What’s Racing this weekend Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
Asphalt Tracks:
4-17 Southern Speedway:
Go Karts & Lawn Mowers: For pricing, times, and more info visit “The Dirt Track” on Face Book
THIS SATURDAY: 2021 SEASON RELOAD! ?
PRE-PARTY with us with The Bearded Brothers Band Concert (FREE with Race Admission!!)
$1,800 TO WIN: SPORTSMAN 75
SIGNSFAST PURE STOCK 25
CROCKETT’S TOWING FORD OUTLAW 25
O’REILLY AUTO PARTS MINI STOCK 25
MOD MINI 25
*CASH ONLY!!*
Gates open @4
Pre-Party Concert @5
Heat Racing @6:30
Features @7:30
General Admission: $15 (INCLUDES CONCERT)
Ages 7-17: $5
Ages 6 and under: FREE!!
Showtime Speedway:
2-6-2021
SPRINT CARS NON WING
Open Wheel Modified 50 LAPS
Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock CRAWFORDS
Ford 4.6 Oval CRAWFORDS RACE
Home of Short Track Madness & Control Chaos and Old School racing!!
New Smyrna Speedway:
2/4/2021
|
David Rogers Super Late Models, Pro Late Model, Tour Modified , Modifieds, Sportsman , E-Mod, LKQ Super Stocks, Bomber A, Ground Pounders , eBay Motors 602 Modifieds, Pro Trucks
2/5/2021
|
David Rogers Super Late Models, Pro Late Model, Modifieds, Sportsman , Bomber A
2/6/2021
|
David Rogers Super Late Models, Pro Late Model, Modifieds, Sportsman , E-Mod
2/7/2021
|
David Rogers Super Late Models, Pro Late Model, Modifieds, eBay Motors 602 Modifieds
2/8/2021
|
Tour Modified , eBay Motors 602 Modifieds, ARCA East Series
2/9/2021
|
David Rogers Super Late Models, Pro Late Model, Tour Modified , Modifieds, eBay Motors 602 Modifieds
2/10/2021
|
David Rogers Super Late Models, Pro Late Model, Tour Modified , Modifieds
2/11/2021
|
David Rogers Super Late Models, Pro Late Model, Tour Modified , Modifieds
2/12/2021
|
Pro Late Model, Tour Modified , Ground Pounders , Pro Trucks
2/13/2021
|
David Rogers Super Late Models, Modifieds, LKQ Super Stocks, Pro Trucks
FEBRUARY 5th
USCS SPRINT SERIES $1,500
D.A.A.R.A.
STREET STOCKS
4.6 FORDS
GLADIATORS
V-8 WARRIORS
FEBRUARY 6th
USCS SPRINT SERIES $3,000
D.A.A.R.A.
STREET STOCKS
4.6 FORDS
GLADIATORS
V-8 WARRIORS
Bubba Raceway Park:
Feb 1st and 2nd:
$10,000 to Win
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
The K&N Filters Winter Nationals
Presented by OPTIMA Batteries
Feb 4th — 6th
$3,000 to Win
NOS Energy Drink
National Midget Series
Modified Lite STARS Series
Adult Grandstands: $30
11 & Under Kids Grandstands: FREE
North Florida Speedway:
Frost Buster: 4th –6th Street Stocks and Late Models