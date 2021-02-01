What’s Racing this weekend Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency





Asphalt Tracks:

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Go Karts & Lawn Mowers: For pricing, times, and more info visit “The Dirt Track” on Face Book

Event Classes Lawn Mower, Go Karts

Auburndale Speedway:

Feb 6th-12th – Legends Winter Nationals (end early day)

Citrus County Speedway:

THIS SATURDAY: 2021 SEASON RELOAD! ?

PRE-PARTY with us with The Bearded Brothers Band Concert (FREE with Race Admission!!) $1,800 TO WIN: SPORTSMAN 75

SIGNSFAST PURE STOCK 25

CROCKETT’S TOWING FORD OUTLAW 25

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS MINI STOCK 25

MOD MINI 25 *CASH ONLY!!* Gates open @4

Pre-Party Concert @5

Heat Racing @6:30

Features @7:30 General Admission: $15 (INCLUDES CONCERT)

Ages 7-17: $5

Ages 6 and under: FREE!!

Showtime Speedway:

2-6-2021

SPRINT CARS NON WING

Open Wheel Modified 50 LAPS

Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock CRAWFORDS

Ford 4.6 Oval CRAWFORDS RACE

New Smyrna Speedway:

Dirt tracks:

East Bay Raceway Park:

2/2/2021 410 All Star Sprints

2/3–2/6 Top Gun Sprints and Crate racing USA 604

Hendry County Motorsports Park:

FEBRUARY 5th

USCS SPRINT SERIES $1,500

D.A.A.R.A.

STREET STOCKS

4.6 FORDS

GLADIATORS

V-8 WARRIORS FEBRUARY 6th

USCS SPRINT SERIES $3,000

D.A.A.R.A.

STREET STOCKS

4.6 FORDS

GLADIATORS

V-8 WARRIORS Bubba Raceway Park:

Feb 1st and 2nd:

$10,000 to Win

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

The K&N Filters Winter Nationals

Presented by OPTIMA Batteries

Feb 4th — 6th

$3,000 to Win

NOS Energy Drink

National Midget Series

Modified Lite STARS Series

Adult Grandstands: $30

11 & Under Kids Grandstands: FREE

North Florida Speedway:

Frost Buster: 4th –6th Street Stocks and Late Models