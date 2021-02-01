What’s Racing this weekend Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

Asphalt Tracks:

 

4-17 Southern Speedway:

 

Go Karts & Lawn Mowers: For pricing, times, and more info visit “The Dirt Track” on Face Book

Event Classes
Lawn Mower, Go Karts
 
Auburndale Speedway:
 
Feb 6th-12th – Legends Winter Nationals (end early day)
 
Citrus County Speedway:
 

THIS SATURDAY: 2021 SEASON RELOAD! ?
PRE-PARTY with us with The Bearded Brothers Band Concert (FREE with Race Admission!!)

$1,800 TO WIN: SPORTSMAN 75
SIGNSFAST PURE STOCK 25
CROCKETT’S TOWING FORD OUTLAW 25
O’REILLY AUTO PARTS MINI STOCK 25
MOD MINI 25

*CASH ONLY!!*

Gates open @4
Pre-Party Concert @5
Heat Racing @6:30
Features @7:30

General Admission: $15 (INCLUDES CONCERT)
Ages 7-17: $5
Ages 6 and under: FREE!!

 

Showtime Speedway:

2-6-2021

SPRINT CARS NON WING

Open Wheel Modified 50 LAPS

Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock CRAWFORDS

Ford 4.6 Oval CRAWFORDS RACE

 

 
 

Home of Short Track Madness & Control Chaos and Old School racing!!

 

New Smyrna Speedway:

 

2/4/2021
World Series Of Asphalt Parking & Practice
David Rogers Super Late Models, Pro Late Model, Tour Modified , Modifieds, Sportsman , E-Mod, LKQ Super Stocks, Bomber A, Ground Pounders , eBay Motors 602 Modifieds, Pro Trucks
  2/5/2021
World Series of Asphalt Night 1
David Rogers Super Late Models, Pro Late Model, Modifieds, Sportsman , Bomber A
  2/6/2021
World Series of Asphalt Night 2
David Rogers Super Late Models, Pro Late Model, Modifieds, Sportsman , E-Mod
  2/7/2021
World Series of Asphalt Night 3
David Rogers Super Late Models, Pro Late Model, Modifieds, eBay Motors 602 Modifieds
  2/8/2021
World Series of Asphalt Night 4
Tour Modified , eBay Motors 602 Modifieds, ARCA East Series
  2/9/2021
World Series of Asphalt Night 5
David Rogers Super Late Models, Pro Late Model, Tour Modified , Modifieds, eBay Motors 602 Modifieds
  2/10/2021
World Series of Asphalt Night 6
David Rogers Super Late Models, Pro Late Model, Tour Modified , Modifieds
  2/11/2021
World Series of Asphalt Night 7
David Rogers Super Late Models, Pro Late Model, Tour Modified , Modifieds
  2/12/2021
World Series of Asphalt Night 8
Pro Late Model, Tour Modified , Ground Pounders , Pro Trucks
  2/13/2021
World Series of Asphalt Night 9
David Rogers Super Late Models, Modifieds, LKQ Super Stocks, Pro Trucks
 
 
 
Dirt tracks:
 
East Bay Raceway Park:
 
2/2/2021 410 All Star Sprints
 
2/3–2/6  Top Gun Sprints and Crate racing USA 604
 
Hendry County Motorsports Park:
 

FEBRUARY 5th
USCS SPRINT SERIES $1,500
D.A.A.R.A.
STREET STOCKS
4.6 FORDS
GLADIATORS
V-8 WARRIORS

FEBRUARY 6th
USCS SPRINT SERIES $3,000
D.A.A.R.A.
STREET STOCKS
4.6 FORDS
GLADIATORS
V-8 WARRIORS

Bubba Raceway Park:

Feb 1st and 2nd: 

$10,000 to Win
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

The K&N Filters Winter Nationals
Presented by OPTIMA Batteries

 

Feb 4th — 6th

$3,000 to Win
NOS Energy Drink
National Midget Series

Modified Lite STARS Series

Adult Grandstands: $30
11 & Under Kids Grandstands: FREE

 

North Florida Speedway:

 

Frost Buster:  4th –6th  Street Stocks and Late Models

 

 

 