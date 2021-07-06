Whats Racing this weekend around the State of Florida Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

Asphalt tracks:

Citrus County Speedway:

July 10th, 2021

Wheelman Series Sportsmans 50 Laps

Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps

Legend Cars 25 Laps

Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Mod Mini 25 Laps

O’reilly Auto Parts Mini Stocks 25 Laps

Showtime Speedway:

Non Winged Sprints

Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock

Ford 4.6 Oval Division 1 & 2

Mini Stock Figure 8

TRI CITY KART CLUB 206’S KART

New Smyrna Speedway:

Pro Late Model 50, Sportsman 25, NSS Truck 25, LKQ Super Stock 25, Bomber A 20

Five Flags Speedway:

Winged Sprint Cars, MoM, PS

Winged Sprints, modifieds of mayhem and pure stocks

Dirt Tracks:

Putnam County Raceway:

* Special Event **