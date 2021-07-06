Whats Racing this weekend around the State of Florida Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
Asphalt tracks:
Citrus County Speedway:
July 10th, 2021
Wheelman Series Sportsmans 50 Laps
Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps
Legend Cars 25 Laps
Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps
Mod Mini 25 Laps
O’reilly Auto Parts Mini Stocks 25 Laps
Showtime Speedway:
Non Winged Sprints
Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock
Ford 4.6 Oval Division 1 & 2
Mini Stock Figure 8
TRI CITY KART CLUB 206’S KART
New Smyrna Speedway:
Pro Late Model 50, Sportsman 25, NSS Truck 25, LKQ Super Stock 25, Bomber A 20
Five Flags Speedway:
Winged Sprint Cars, MoM, PS
Winged Sprints, modifieds of mayhem and pure stocks
Dirt Tracks:
Putnam County Raceway:
* Special Event **
- Top Gun Sprints
- Street Stocks
- V8 Thunder Stocks
- Mini Sprints
- 4 Cylinder Gladiators
- Real Stocks