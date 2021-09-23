What’s Racing This Weekend Around The State Of Florida Brought To You By LeMaster’s Insurance Agency:

 

 

Asphalt Tracks:

Super Late Models going for 100 action packed laps. Joining the Super Late Models will be V8 Pure Stocks(25), TQ Midgets(25) Mod Mini(25) Crown Vic(25)and Dwarfs(25).

 

Auburndale Speedway:

25th – Pro-Truck 50, Pure-stock 50, Modified Mini-stocks, Scramblers 30 Laps, Mini-cups

Showtime Speedway:

FINAL LEG OF THE OPEN WHEEL TRIPLE CROWN

100 LAPS $3000 TO WIN

  • Mini Stock

  • Strictly Stock

 

Citrus County Speedway:

OFF THIS WEEKEND

 

New Smyrna Speedway:

Sportsman Twin 25’s, Mod Mini Twin 25’s and Pro Late 50
Pro Late Model, Sportsman, LKQ Super Stocks, Mod Minis, Bomber A

 

Dirt Tracks:

 

Hendry County Motorsports Park:

 

Off This Weekend

 

East Bay Raceway Park:

September 25 – POLICE/FIRE/FIRST RESPONDER NIGHT – Top Gun Sprints (non wing), 602 Late Models, Street Stocks, Q Micro Sprints, Gladiators

 

Bubba Raceway Park:

See everyone Saturday night
Hot laps 615 racing 7pm
2000 to win modifieds
1000 to win 602s
V8s
Street stocks
Putnam County Raceway:
Late Models-$10,000 to win, $500 to take the green, 50 lap feature (entry fee is $275 per car)
Street Stocks-$2,500 to win, $200 to take the green
30 lap feature (entry fee is $100 per car)
V8 Thunder Stocks-$5,000 to win, $300 to take the green, 40 lap feature (entry fee is $150 per car)
Strictly Stocks/Ford 4.6’s-$1000 to win, $100 to take the green 20 lap feature events (entry fee is $50 per car, per feature race)
Gladiators-$250 to win, $50 to take the green 20 lap feature event (transponder rental fee of $10 per car)
Thursday – Open Practice
-Pits open at 5:00 pm
-Practice from 7 pm to 10 pm
-Pit pricing $20 for adults, children 12 and under $10
-Grandstands free
Friday – Qualifying and Heat Races for Late Models, Street Stocks, V8 Thunder Stocks and Heats and Features for Strictly Stocks/Ford 4.6’s
-Pits open at 4:00 pm
-Grandstands at 5:00 pm
-Practice starts at 7:00 pm
-Qualifying and Racing at 8:00 pm
-Pit pricing-
Adults $35
children 12 and under $20
-Grandstand pricing-
Adults $12
Seniors, Military, First Responders, Teens $10
Children 12 and under free
Saturday-B-mains and Features for Late Models, Street Stocks, V8 Thunder Stocks and Heats and Features for Strictly Stocks and Gladiators.
-Pits open at 2:00 pm
-Grandstands at 4:00 pm
-Practice at 6:00 pm
-Racing at 7:00 pm
-Pit Pricing