What’s Racing This Weekend Around The State Of Florida Brought To You By LeMaster’s Insurance Agency:
Asphalt Tracks:
Super Late Models going for 100 action packed laps. Joining the Super Late Models will be V8 Pure Stocks(25), TQ Midgets(25) Mod Mini(25) Crown Vic(25)and Dwarfs(25).
Auburndale Speedway:
25th – Pro-Truck 50, Pure-stock 50, Modified Mini-stocks, Scramblers 30 Laps, Mini-cups
Showtime Speedway:
FINAL LEG OF THE OPEN WHEEL TRIPLE CROWN
100 LAPS $3000 TO WIN
Mini Stock
Strictly Stock
Citrus County Speedway:
OFF THIS WEEKEND
New Smyrna Speedway:
Pro Late Model, Sportsman, LKQ Super Stocks, Mod Minis, Bomber A
Dirt Tracks:
Hendry County Motorsports Park:
Off This Weekend
East Bay Raceway Park:
September 25 – POLICE/FIRE/FIRST RESPONDER NIGHT – Top Gun Sprints (non wing), 602 Late Models, Street Stocks, Q Micro Sprints, Gladiators
Bubba Raceway Park:
See everyone Saturday night
Hot laps 615 racing 7pm
2000 to win modifieds
1000 to win 602s
V8s
Street stocks
Putnam County Raceway:
Late Models-$10,000 to win, $500 to take the green, 50 lap feature (entry fee is $275 per car)
Street Stocks-$2,500 to win, $200 to take the green
30 lap feature (entry fee is $100 per car)
V8 Thunder Stocks-$5,000 to win, $300 to take the green, 40 lap feature (entry fee is $150 per car)
Strictly Stocks/Ford 4.6’s-$1000 to win, $100 to take the green 20 lap feature events (entry fee is $50 per car, per feature race)
Gladiators-$250 to win, $50 to take the green 20 lap feature event (transponder rental fee of $10 per car)
Thursday – Open Practice
-Pits open at 5:00 pm
-Practice from 7 pm to 10 pm
-Pit pricing $20 for adults, children 12 and under $10
-Grandstands free
Friday – Qualifying and Heat Races for Late Models, Street Stocks, V8 Thunder Stocks and Heats and Features for Strictly Stocks/Ford 4.6’s
-Pits open at 4:00 pm
-Grandstands at 5:00 pm
-Practice starts at 7:00 pm
-Qualifying and Racing at 8:00 pm
-Pit pricing-
Adults $35
children 12 and under $20
-Grandstand pricing-
Adults $12
Seniors, Military, First Responders, Teens $10
Children 12 and under free
Saturday-B-mains and Features for Late Models, Street Stocks, V8 Thunder Stocks and Heats and Features for Strictly Stocks and Gladiators.
-Pits open at 2:00 pm
-Grandstands at 4:00 pm
-Practice at 6:00 pm
-Racing at 7:00 pm
-Pit Pricing