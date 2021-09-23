What’s Racing This Weekend Around The State Of Florida Brought To You By LeMaster’s Insurance Agency:

Asphalt Tracks:

Super Late Models going for 100 action packed laps. Joining the Super Late Models will be V8 Pure Stocks(25), TQ Midgets(25) Mod Mini(25) Crown Vic(25)and Dwarfs(25).

Auburndale Speedway:

25th – Pro-Truck 50, Pure-stock 50, Modified Mini-stocks, Scramblers 30 Laps, Mini-cups

Showtime Speedway:

Citrus County Speedway:

OFF THIS WEEKEND

New Smyrna Speedway:

Dirt Tracks:

Hendry County Motorsports Park:

Off This Weekend

East Bay Raceway Park:

September 25 – POLICE/FIRE/FIRST RESPONDER NIGHT – Top Gun Sprints (non wing), 602 Late Models, Street Stocks, Q Micro Sprints, Gladiators

Bubba Raceway Park:

See everyone Saturday night

Late Models-$10,000 to win, $500 to take the green, 50 lap feature (entry fee is $275 per car)

Street Stocks-$2,500 to win, $200 to take the green

30 lap feature (entry fee is $100 per car)

V8 Thunder Stocks-$5,000 to win, $300 to take the green, 40 lap feature (entry fee is $150 per car)

Strictly Stocks/Ford 4.6’s-$1000 to win, $100 to take the green 20 lap feature events (entry fee is $50 per car, per feature race)

Gladiators-$250 to win, $50 to take the green 20 lap feature event (transponder rental fee of $10 per car)