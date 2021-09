What’s Racing this Weekend around the State of Florida, Brought to you by Le’Master’s Insurance Agency

For the weekend 9/4/2021

Asphalt Tracks:

The Kart Track at 4-17 Southern Speedway:

Showtime Speedway:

9-4-2021

FINAL LEG OF THE OPEN WHEEL TRIPLE CROWN 100 LAPS $3000 TO WIN

Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock

Ford 4.6 Oval D1

Ford 4.6 Oval D2

Mini Stock

Strictly Stock

Auburndale Speedway:

Super Late Model 100, Legends, DAARA Antiques, Scramblers, Mini-cups

Citrus County Speedway:

Off This Weekend

New Smyrna Speedway:

Off This Weekend

The Firm Road Course:

Little Gator Motorsports Legends

Dirt Tracks:

Hendry County Motorsports Park:

SEPTEMBER 4th

TOP GUN SPRINTS

NON WING MINI SPRINTS

GLADIATORS

4.6 FORDS

OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS

V-8 WARRIORS

MINI STOCKS/OUTLAW 4’S

SEPTEMBER 5th

FLORIDA LATE MODELS

NON-WINGED MINI SPRINTS

MODLITES

STREET STOCKS

OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS

V-8 WARRIORS

East Bay Raceway Park:

September 4 – 604 Late Models, Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds, Street Stocks Gary Gay Memorial (25 laps, $500 to win), Q Mini Sprints, Mod Lites, Gladiators

All-Tech Raceway:

Off this Weekend

North Florida Speedway:

FRIDAY NIGHT 3rd- THUNDER, STREET, EMODS & BOX

Volusia County Speedway:

LABOR DAY CLASSIC

602 Late Models $1,000-to-win Saturday, $2,000-to-win Sunday

3/4 Modifieds, DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, Street Stocks, 602 Late Models

602 Late Models $1,000-to-win Saturday, $2,000-to-win Sunday

3/4 Modifieds, 604 Late Models, 602 Late Models, Thunder Stocks

Putnam County Raceway:

Off This Weekend