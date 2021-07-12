What’s Racing this weekend around the State of Florida 7/17/2021 Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

Asphalt tracks:

Citrus County Speedway:

July 17th, 2021 – Special Event Pricing

Sunoco Race Fuel Open Wheel Modifieds 50 Laps

FLorida Pro Truck Challenge Series Pro Trucks 50 Laps

Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Crocektt’s Towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps

Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps

Showtime Speedway:

Street warz and Drifting

New Smyrna Speedway:

Super Late Model 50, E-Mod 50, Bomber B 20, Ground Pounder 20

Dirt Tracks:

Street Stocks, DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, 602 Late Models, 604 Late Models, Thunder Stocks, 3/4 Modifieds