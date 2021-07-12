What’s Racing this weekend around the State of Florida 7/17/2021 Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
Asphalt tracks:
Citrus County Speedway:
July 17th, 2021 – Special Event Pricing
Sunoco Race Fuel Open Wheel Modifieds 50 Laps
FLorida Pro Truck Challenge Series Pro Trucks 50 Laps
Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps
Crocektt’s Towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps
Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps
Showtime Speedway:
Street warz and Drifting
New Smyrna Speedway:
Super Late Model 50, E-Mod 50, Bomber B 20, Ground Pounder 20
Dirt Tracks:
Street Stocks, DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, 602 Late Models, 604 Late Models, Thunder Stocks, 3/4 Modifieds