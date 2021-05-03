What’s Racing this Weekend around the State of Florida 5/8/2021 Brought to You by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
Asphalt Tracks:
4-17 Southern Speedway:
Winged Sprint Cars, Pro Truck, Modified Minis, Thunder Trucks, Outlaw Modified
Auburndale Speedway:
8th – Sportsman 50, Pure-stock 50, Modified Mini-stocks 30 , Scramblers, Mini-cups
Showtime Speedway:
- Clearwater Towing Strictly Stock
- Ford 4.6 Oval
- Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock
- O’Brien’s Mini Stock
- Outlaw Figure 8
- Super Mini Late Model’s
- Tri City Kart Club
Citrus County Speedway:
Super Late Models 50 Laps
Legend Cars 25 Laps
Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps
Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps
O’reilly Auto Parts Mini Stocks 25 Laps
New Smyrna Speedway:
J&C Gradall Modifieds, LKQ Super Stocks, Ashley Homes JAX Trucks, Bomber A
Dirt tracks:
Hendry County Motorsport Park:
OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS
STREET STOCKS
MODLITES
MINI STOCKS/OUTLAW 4’S
NON-WINGED MINI SPRINTS
East Bay Raceway Park:
602 Late Models, V-8 Warriors, Gladiators, Q Micro Sprints, 4.6L Fords
All-Tech Raceway:
Off this week end
North Florida Speedway:
8TH LATE MODELS, PURE, STREET, BOX
Volusia Speedway:
Bring Mom to the races!
3/4 Modifieds, 604 Late Models, DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, Street Stocks, Thunder Stocks
E-Mods
V8 Thunder Stocks
Real Stocks
Mini Sprints