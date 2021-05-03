What’s Racing this Weekend around the State of Florida 5/8/2021 Brought to You by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

Asphalt Tracks:

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Winged Sprint Cars, Pro Truck, Modified Minis, Thunder Trucks, Outlaw Modified

Auburndale Speedway:

8th – Sportsman 50, Pure-stock 50, Modified Mini-stocks 30 , Scramblers, Mini-cups

Showtime Speedway:

Citrus County Speedway:

Super Late Models 50 Laps

Legend Cars 25 Laps

Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps

O’reilly Auto Parts Mini Stocks 25 Laps

New Smyrna Speedway:

J&C Gradall Modifieds, LKQ Super Stocks, Ashley Homes JAX Trucks, Bomber A

Dirt tracks:

Hendry County Motorsport Park:

OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS

STREET STOCKS

MODLITES

MINI STOCKS/OUTLAW 4’S

NON-WINGED MINI SPRINTS

East Bay Raceway Park:

602 Late Models, V-8 Warriors, Gladiators, Q Micro Sprints, 4.6L Fords

All-Tech Raceway:

Off this week end

North Florida Speedway:

8TH LATE MODELS, PURE, STREET, BOX

Volusia Speedway:

DENNIS NORTH MEMORIAL

Bring Mom to the races!

3/4 Modifieds, 604 Late Models, DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, Street Stocks, Thunder Stocks

Putnam Raceway:

Late Models

E-Mods

V8 Thunder Stocks

Real Stocks

Mini Sprints