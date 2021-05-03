What’s Racing this Weekend around the State of Florida 5/8/2021 Brought to You by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

Asphalt Tracks:

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Winged Sprint Cars, Pro Truck, Modified Minis, Thunder Trucks, Outlaw Modified

 

Auburndale Speedway:

8th – Sportsman 50, Pure-stock 50, Modified Mini-stocks 30 , Scramblers, Mini-cups

 

Showtime Speedway:

Citrus County Speedway:

Super Late Models 50 Laps
Legend Cars 25 Laps
Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps
Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps
O’reilly Auto Parts Mini Stocks 25 Laps

 

New Smyrna Speedway:

J&C Gradall Modifieds, LKQ Super Stocks, Ashley Homes JAX Trucks, Bomber A

 

Dirt tracks:

Hendry County Motorsport Park:

OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS
STREET STOCKS
MODLITES
MINI STOCKS/OUTLAW 4’S
NON-WINGED MINI SPRINTS

 

East Bay Raceway Park:

602 Late Models, V-8 Warriors, Gladiators, Q Micro Sprints, 4.6L Fords

 

All-Tech Raceway:

Off this week end

 

North Florida Speedway:

8TH LATE MODELS, PURE, STREET, BOX

 

Volusia Speedway:

DENNIS NORTH MEMORIAL
Bring Mom to the races!
3/4 Modifieds, 604 Late Models, DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, Street Stocks, Thunder Stocks
Putnam Raceway:
Late Models
E-Mods
V8 Thunder Stocks
Real Stocks
Mini Sprints

 