What’s racing this weekend around the State of Florida 11/13/2020 & 11/14/2020 brought to you by Lemaster’s Insurance Agency





Asphalt Racing:



New Smyrna Speedway:



Saturday November 14th at 7:30 is the Prelude to the Cup featuring 50 lap races for the Modifies, Pro Late Models and Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series. Also in action that night will be the LKQ Super Stocks, Bombers and Vintage Ground Pounders. Gates Open at 6PM with feature racing at 7:30. Adult General admission will be just $25 with kids 11 and under free!

Watch the PPV With NBC Gold





Sunday November 15th at 2PM is the big show! The David Rogers Super Late Models will take to the track for 200 laps to see who will add their name to the Florida Governor’s Cup! Also in action are the Sportsman with a 50 lap race and the Mod Minis! Gates will open around noon with feature racing starting at 2Pm, adult general admission will be $30, kids 11 and under will also be free on Sunday as well!



Auburndale Speedway:

Night of Destruction





Citrus County Speedway:

November 14th, 2020 – Special Event Pricing

$1,500 to WIN Southern Outlaw Winged Sprint Cars 40 Laps

Powder Puff 25 Laps

Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Mini Stocks 25 Laps

Mod Minis 25 Laps

Ford Outlaws 25 Laps



Showtime Speedway:

11-13-2020

Friday Night

Pits Gates open 5pm

GRANDSTANDS 7PM OPEN $10 GENERAL ADDMISSION

5:30 TO 6:30 OPEN PRACTICE

6:30 TO 7PM OUTLAW FIGURE 8

7PM TO 7:30 4.6 FIG 8’S

7:30 TO 8PM MINI 8’S

8PM TO 830 DRIVERS MEETING

8:45

MINI 8’S FEATURE

Ford 4.6 Fig 8’s Feature

Randy Larson Outlaw Figure 8

25 LAP SHOT OUT 10 inch tire

Legends Practice

Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stocks practice only

Mini Stock practice only

4.6 Ford Oval practice only

Clearwater Towing Strictly Stock practice only

11-14-2020

OUTLAW FIGURE 8’S 100 Championship

Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock

Little Gator Motorsport Legends

Ford Division Figure 8

Mini 8’s

Clearwater Towing Strictly Stock

11-27-2020 Friday Night

Pits Gates open 5pm

GRANDSTANDS 7PM OPEN $10 GENERAL ADDMISSION

5:30 TO 6:30 OPEN PRACTICE

6:30 TO 7PM OPEN WHEEL MODIFIES

7PM TO 7:30 SUPER MINI LATEMODELS

7:30 TO 8PM OPEN PRACTICE

8PM TO 830 DRIVERS MEETING

8:45 HEAT RACE BEGIN

4-17 Southern Speedway and Events:

V8 Bomber Battle Royale, Wheelman Sportsman, & more

Sportsmans, V8 Bomber, Outlaw Modified , Thunder Trucks

Dirt Tracks:

Hendry County Motorsports Park

NOVEMBER 14TH

OUTLAW 4’s / MINI STOCKS

4.6 FORDS

MOD LITES

OPEN WHEEL MODS

GLADIATORS

East Bay Raceway Park:

14 – SPECIAL EVENT PRICING IN EFFECT – Gene Slaughter Memorial 50 for Pro Late Models, Outlaw 4s, V-8 Warriors, Gladiators, Q Auto & Injury Medical Malpractice Attorneys Micro Sprints

All Tech: Canceled due to weather

North Florida Speedway: Off this Weeekend

Southern Raceway, Milton, FL:

USCS Sprint cars, Mini Sprints, and open wheel modifieds

Volusia Speedway Park:

Stay cool with hot racing: 602 Late Models (30 laps) , DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, Street Stocks, 3/4 Mods