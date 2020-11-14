What’s racing this weekend around the State of Florida 11/13/2020 & 11/14/2020 brought to you by Lemaster’s Insurance Agency
Asphalt Racing:
New Smyrna Speedway:
Saturday November 14th at 7:30 is the Prelude to the Cup featuring 50 lap races for the Modifies, Pro Late Models and Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series. Also in action that night will be the LKQ Super Stocks, Bombers and Vintage Ground Pounders. Gates Open at 6PM with feature racing at 7:30. Adult General admission will be just $25 with kids 11 and under free!
Sunday November 15th at 2PM is the big show! The David Rogers Super Late Models will take to the track for 200 laps to see who will add their name to the Florida Governor’s Cup! Also in action are the Sportsman with a 50 lap race and the Mod Minis! Gates will open around noon with feature racing starting at 2Pm, adult general admission will be $30, kids 11 and under will also be free on Sunday as well!
Auburndale Speedway:
Night of Destruction
Citrus County Speedway:
November 14th, 2020 – Special Event Pricing
$1,500 to WIN Southern Outlaw Winged Sprint Cars 40 Laps
Powder Puff 25 Laps
Pure Stocks 25 Laps
Mini Stocks 25 Laps
Mod Minis 25 Laps
Ford Outlaws 25 Laps
Showtime Speedway:
11-13-2020
Friday Night
Pits Gates open 5pm
GRANDSTANDS 7PM OPEN $10 GENERAL ADDMISSION
5:30 TO 6:30 OPEN PRACTICE
6:30 TO 7PM OUTLAW FIGURE 8
7PM TO 7:30 4.6 FIG 8’S
7:30 TO 8PM MINI 8’S
8PM TO 830 DRIVERS MEETING
8:45
MINI 8’S FEATURE
Ford 4.6 Fig 8’s Feature
Randy Larson Outlaw Figure 8
25 LAP SHOT OUT 10 inch tire
Legends Practice
Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stocks practice only
Mini Stock practice only
4.6 Ford Oval practice only
Clearwater Towing Strictly Stock practice only
11-14-2020
OUTLAW FIGURE 8’S 100 Championship
Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock
Little Gator Motorsport Legends
Ford Division Figure 8
Mini 8’s
Clearwater Towing Strictly Stock
11-27-2020 Friday Night
Pits Gates open 5pm
GRANDSTANDS 7PM OPEN $10 GENERAL ADDMISSION
5:30 TO 6:30 OPEN PRACTICE
6:30 TO 7PM OPEN WHEEL MODIFIES
7PM TO 7:30 SUPER MINI LATEMODELS
7:30 TO 8PM OPEN PRACTICE
8PM TO 830 DRIVERS MEETING
8:45 HEAT RACE BEGIN
4-17 Southern Speedway and Events:
NOVEMBER 14TH
OUTLAW 4’s / MINI STOCKS
4.6 FORDS
MOD LITES
OPEN WHEEL MODS
GLADIATORS
East Bay Raceway Park:
14 – SPECIAL EVENT PRICING IN EFFECT – Gene Slaughter Memorial 50 for Pro Late Models, Outlaw 4s, V-8 Warriors, Gladiators, Q Auto & Injury Medical Malpractice Attorneys Micro Sprints
All Tech: Canceled due to weather
North Florida Speedway: Off this Weeekend
Southern Raceway, Milton, FL:
USCS Sprint cars, Mini Sprints, and open wheel modifieds
Volusia Speedway Park:
Stay cool with hot racing: 602 Late Models (30 laps) , DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, Street Stocks, 3/4 Mods