What’s Racing this weekend around the State 1/16/2021 brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
Get out and Support local short track racing if you have an event you want us to add to our schedule let us know on Sunshine State racing or e-mail Robert@karnac.com
Asphalt Tracks:
4-17 Southern Speedway and Events:
2021 Season Opener – Sprints, Pro Trucks, Thunder Trucks, V8 Pure Stocks, A-Modified
Southern Series Winged Sprint 40, Pro Truck 50, Thunder Trucks 25, A-Modified 25, V8 Pure Stock 25
Citrus County Speedway: Closed this Weekend
Auburndale Speedway: 2020 Championship Banquet
Showtime Speedway: Closed this weekend
New Smyrna Speedway: 2020 Drivers Award Banquet
Five Flags Speedway: Closed this weekend
Dirt Tracks
Hendry County Motorsports Park: 2020 Awards Banquet
East Bay Raceway Park:
January 16th through January 23rd Winter Nationals for Open wheel modifieds and Street Stocks
Bubba Raceway Park: Closed this weekend
North Florida Speedway: Closed this weekend
All-Tech Raceway: Closed this weekend
Volusia Speedway Park:
The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models kick off the 2021 season at the World’s Fastest Half-Mile! 3 days, 3 complete 10,000-to-win shows for a full Late Model Palooza with the DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Florida Late Models and 602 Late Models!
What’s Racing this weekend around the State 1/16/2021 brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
What’s Racing this weekend around the State 1/16/2021 brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency