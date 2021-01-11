What’s Racing this weekend around the State 1/16/2021 brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency



Get out and Support local short track racing if you have an event you want us to add to our schedule let us know on Sunshine State racing or e-mail Robert@karnac.com



Asphalt Tracks:



4-17 Southern Speedway and Events:



2021 Season Opener – Sprints, Pro Trucks, Thunder Trucks, V8 Pure Stocks, A-Modified



Southern Series Winged Sprint 40, Pro Truck 50, Thunder Trucks 25, A-Modified 25, V8 Pure Stock 25



Citrus County Speedway: Closed this Weekend



Auburndale Speedway: 2020 Championship Banquet



Showtime Speedway: Closed this weekend



New Smyrna Speedway: 2020 Drivers Award Banquet



Five Flags Speedway: Closed this weekend



Dirt Tracks



Hendry County Motorsports Park: 2020 Awards Banquet



East Bay Raceway Park:



January 16th through January 23rd Winter Nationals for Open wheel modifieds and Street Stocks





Bubba Raceway Park: Closed this weekend



North Florida Speedway: Closed this weekend



All-Tech Raceway: Closed this weekend



Volusia Speedway Park:



The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models kick off the 2021 season at the World’s Fastest Half-Mile! 3 days, 3 complete 10,000-to-win shows for a full Late Model Palooza with the DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Florida Late Models and 602 Late Models!







