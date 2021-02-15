What’s racing this weekend around Florida Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

Make your Plans to get out and Support a local Short track this weekend.

Asphalt:

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Wheelman Sportsman, Pro Trucks, Outlaw Mod, A-Mod, V8 Pure Stock

Wheelman Sportsman Series 50, Pro Truck 50, Outlaw Modified 25, V8 Pure Stock 25, A-Modified 25

Auburndale Speedway:

Modified 50, Pure-stock 50, Scramblers, Mini-cups

Showtime Speedway:

2-20-2021

WORLD FINIALS OUTLAW FIGURE 8’S

NON WING SPRINT CARS

MINI STOCKS OVAL

4.6 FIGURE 8

Citrus County Speedway:

February 20th, 2021 – Special event pricing

$2,500 to WIN Super Late Models 75 Laps

Legend Cars 25 Laps

signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps

crockett’s towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps

o’reilly auto parts Mini Stocks 25 Laps

New Smyrna Speedway:

Monster truck show

Five Flags Speedway:

Closed this weekend Next race 2/27/2021 the Arca 200

Dirt Tracks:

Hendry County Motorsports Park:

Closed this weekend

East Bay RaceWay Park:

Feb 18th through the 20th Winter Nationals

602 Crate Late Models. Mod Lites, V8 warriors/Thunderstocks, and Gladiators

Bubba Raceway Park:

Closed this wekend

All Tech Raceway:

Closed this weekend

North Florida Speedway:

Closed this weekend

Putnam Raceway:

Grand Opening