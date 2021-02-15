What’s racing this weekend around Florida Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
Make your Plans to get out and Support a local Short track this weekend.
Asphalt:
4-17 Southern Speedway:
Wheelman Sportsman, Pro Trucks, Outlaw Mod, A-Mod, V8 Pure Stock
Wheelman Sportsman Series 50, Pro Truck 50, Outlaw Modified 25, V8 Pure Stock 25, A-Modified 25
Auburndale Speedway:
Modified 50, Pure-stock 50, Scramblers, Mini-cups
Showtime Speedway:
2-20-2021
WORLD FINIALS OUTLAW FIGURE 8’S
NON WING SPRINT CARS
MINI STOCKS OVAL
4.6 FIGURE 8
Citrus County Speedway:
February 20th, 2021 – Special event pricing
$2,500 to WIN Super Late Models 75 Laps
Legend Cars 25 Laps
signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps
crockett’s towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps
o’reilly auto parts Mini Stocks 25 Laps
New Smyrna Speedway:
Monster truck show
Five Flags Speedway:
Closed this weekend Next race 2/27/2021 the Arca 200
Dirt Tracks:
Hendry County Motorsports Park:
Closed this weekend
East Bay RaceWay Park:
Feb 18th through the 20th Winter Nationals
602 Crate Late Models. Mod Lites, V8 warriors/Thunderstocks, and Gladiators
Bubba Raceway Park:
Closed this wekend
All Tech Raceway:
Closed this weekend
North Florida Speedway:
Closed this weekend
Putnam Raceway:
Grand Opening