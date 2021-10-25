Whats Racing This Weekend Around Florida Brought To You By LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
It’s Halloween and Racing Bring the kids out to a track near you
Race Schedule 10/30:
4-17 Southern Speedway- Super Late Model 100, Street Stock 50, Mod Mini 25, Mini Stock 25 Trick or Treat the drivers
Auburndale Speedway-Sportsman 50, Pro Truck 50, Pure Stock, Scramblers, Mini Cups Trick or Treat the drivers
.Hendry Motorsports- Closed
East Bay Raceway Park- Closed
New Smyrna Speedway- Twin Super Stocks 25, Bomber A 20, Ground Pounder 20
Citrus County Speedway- Pure Stock 75, Ford Outlaws 40 laps Figure 8, Little Gator Legend Cars 25, Mod Mini 25, Mini Stock 25 Trick or Treat the drivers
North Fl Speedway- TBA
Showtime Speedway- Outlaw figure 8s, Super Mini Late Model, Street Stock, 4.6 Oval D1, D2, Mini Stock
Volusia Speedway Park- Closed