Whats Racing This Weekend Around Florida Brought To You By LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

It’s Halloween and Racing Bring the kids out to a track near you

Race Schedule 10/30:

4-17 Southern Speedway- Super Late Model 100, Street Stock 50, Mod Mini 25, Mini Stock 25 Trick or Treat the drivers



Auburndale Speedway-Sportsman 50, Pro Truck 50, Pure Stock, Scramblers, Mini Cups Trick or Treat the drivers

.Hendry Motorsports- Closed

East Bay Raceway Park- Closed

New Smyrna Speedway- Twin Super Stocks 25, Bomber A 20, Ground Pounder 20

Citrus County Speedway- Pure Stock 75, Ford Outlaws 40 laps Figure 8, Little Gator Legend Cars 25, Mod Mini 25, Mini Stock 25 Trick or Treat the drivers

North Fl Speedway- TBA

Showtime Speedway- Outlaw figure 8s, Super Mini Late Model, Street Stock, 4.6 Oval D1, D2, Mini Stock

Volusia Speedway Park- Closed