Whats Racing This Weekend 9/11/2021 Around Florida Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

Asphalt Tracks:

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Winged Sprint cars 40, Street Stock twin 50’s, Modified Mini 50, Thunder Truck 25, Mini Stock 25, Outlaw Modified 25

Auburndale Speedway:

11th – Sportsman 50, Modified Mini-stock 50, Pure-stocks, Scramblers, Big Ford 30 laps, Big Ford Figure 8 25 laps

Showtime Speedway:

Off this weekend

Citrus County Speedway:

Sunoco Race Fuel Open Wheel Modifieds 50 Laps

Pro Trucks 50 Laps

Little Gator Legend Cars Twin 20 Lap Features

Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps

DAARA

New Smyrna Speedway:

FEATURES:

DAVID ROGERS SUPER LATE MODEL 50

E-MOD 25

FLORIDA SOUTHERN GROUND POUNDERS 20 LAPS

ORANGE BLOSSOM WOODWORKS BOMBER B 20 LAPS

BOMBER A SEGMENT 2 15 LAPS (START WITH INVERT OF LEAD LAP CARS FROM SEGMENT 1)

Dirt Tracks:

Hendry County Motorsports Park:

WINGED MINI SPRINTS

V-8 WARRIORS

MODLITES

GLADIATORS

DEMOLITION DERBY

FLORIDA LATE MODELS

East Bay Raceway Park:

September 11 – 604 Late Models, Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds, Street Stocks Gary Gay Memorial (25 laps, $700* to win), Q Mini Sprints, Mod Lites, Gladiators (*additional money from DriveBarstow.com)

All-Tech Raceway:

Top Gun SPRINTS

CRUSA 604 Late Models

Reeds Metals 602 Late Models

Street Stocks

Pure Stocks

North Florida Speedway :

11- LATE MODELS, THUNDER, EMODS & BOX

Putnam County Raceway:

Off This weekend

Volusia Speedway Park:

Off this weekend