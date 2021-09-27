What’s racing this weekend 10/2/2021 Around the State Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

 

Kart tracks:

 

The Kart Track at 4-17 Southern Speedway

 

Asphalt Tracks:

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Off this weekend Go Karts running

 

Auburndale Speedway:

2nd – Sportsman 50, Modified 50, Scramblers, Mini-cups

 

Citrus County Speedway:

October 2nd, 2021 – Special Event Pricing
$10,000 to WIN 3rd Annual Grocery Getter Enduro 150 Laps
Starting 100 Cars! Registration Starts March 13th $50 nonrefundable ENTRY FEE. Entry Fee will cover driver’s admission fee for this event.
$400 to WIN Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaw 40 lap oval
$1,500 to WIN School Bus Figure 8
$1,500 to WIN Frankart Roofing Demolition Derby
Crocketts towing ford Outlaw Figure 8’s

 

New Smyrna Speedway:

Ashley Homes JAX Trucks Twin 25’s & David Rogers’ Super Late Model 50
David Rogers Super Late Models, E-Mod, Ashley Homes JAX Trucks, Orange Blossom Woodworks Bomber B, Ground Pounders

 

Showtime Speedway:

10-2-21

NON WING SPRINTS

Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock

Mini Stock

Ford Division Figure 8

Strictly Stock

TRI CITY CHAMP KARTS

 

Dirt tracks:

Hendry County Motorsports Park :

FLA LATE MODELS
4.6 FORDS
V-8 WARRIORS
MODLITES
GLADIATORS

East Bay Raceway Park:

October 2 – Special Event Pricing in Effect – 604 Late Models Gene Slaughter Memorial (50 laps, $2,000 to win), Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod Lites, Q Mini Sprints, Gladiators

All-Tech Raceway:

Off this weekend

North Florida Speedway:

Off this Weekend

Volusia Speedway:

Off This Weekend

Putnam County Raceway:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1 2021

RACING

Late Models
E-Modifieds
V8 Thunder Stocks
Real Stocks
4 Cylinder Gladiators

 

 