What’s racing this weekend 10/2/2021 Around the State Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
Kart tracks:
The Kart Track at 4-17 Southern Speedway
Asphalt Tracks:
4-17 Southern Speedway:
Off this weekend Go Karts running
Auburndale Speedway:
2nd – Sportsman 50, Modified 50, Scramblers, Mini-cups
Citrus County Speedway:
October 2nd, 2021 – Special Event Pricing
$10,000 to WIN 3rd Annual Grocery Getter Enduro 150 Laps
Starting 100 Cars! Registration Starts March 13th $50 nonrefundable ENTRY FEE. Entry Fee will cover driver’s admission fee for this event.
$400 to WIN Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaw 40 lap oval
$1,500 to WIN School Bus Figure 8
$1,500 to WIN Frankart Roofing Demolition Derby
Crocketts towing ford Outlaw Figure 8’s
New Smyrna Speedway:
David Rogers Super Late Models, E-Mod, Ashley Homes JAX Trucks, Orange Blossom Woodworks Bomber B, Ground Pounders
Showtime Speedway:
10-2-21
NON WING SPRINTS
Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock
Mini Stock
Ford Division Figure 8
Strictly Stock
TRI CITY CHAMP KARTS
Dirt tracks:
Hendry County Motorsports Park :
FLA LATE MODELS
4.6 FORDS
V-8 WARRIORS
MODLITES
GLADIATORS
East Bay Raceway Park:
October 2 – Special Event Pricing in Effect – 604 Late Models Gene Slaughter Memorial (50 laps, $2,000 to win), Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod Lites, Q Mini Sprints, Gladiators
All-Tech Raceway:
Off this weekend
North Florida Speedway:
Off this Weekend
Volusia Speedway:
Off This Weekend
Putnam County Raceway:
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1 2021
RACING
Late Models