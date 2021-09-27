What’s racing this weekend 10/2/2021 Around the State Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

Kart tracks:

The Kart Track at 4-17 Southern Speedway

Asphalt Tracks:

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Off this weekend Go Karts running

Auburndale Speedway:

2nd – Sportsman 50, Modified 50, Scramblers, Mini-cups

Citrus County Speedway:

October 2nd, 2021 – Special Event Pricing

$10,000 to WIN 3rd Annual Grocery Getter Enduro 150 Laps

Starting 100 Cars! Registration Starts March 13th $50 nonrefundable ENTRY FEE. Entry Fee will cover driver’s admission fee for this event.

$400 to WIN Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaw 40 lap oval

$1,500 to WIN School Bus Figure 8

$1,500 to WIN Frankart Roofing Demolition Derby

Crocketts towing ford Outlaw Figure 8’s

New Smyrna Speedway:

Ashley Homes JAX Trucks Twin 25’s & David Rogers’ Super Late Model 50 David Rogers Super Late Models, E-Mod, Ashley Homes JAX Trucks, Orange Blossom Woodworks Bomber B, Ground Pounders

Showtime Speedway:

10-2-21

NON WING SPRINTS

Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock

Mini Stock

Ford Division Figure 8

Strictly Stock

TRI CITY CHAMP KARTS

Dirt tracks:

Hendry County Motorsports Park :

FLA LATE MODELS

4.6 FORDS

V-8 WARRIORS

MODLITES

GLADIATORS

East Bay Raceway Park:

October 2 – Special Event Pricing in Effect – 604 Late Models Gene Slaughter Memorial (50 laps, $2,000 to win), Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod Lites, Q Mini Sprints, Gladiators

All-Tech Raceway:

Off this weekend

North Florida Speedway:

Off this Weekend

Volusia Speedway:

Off This Weekend

Putnam County Raceway: