What’s Racing in the State of Florida this weekend 6/5/2021 brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

Asphalt Tracks:

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Off this weekend

Auburndale Speedway:

5th – Sportsman 50, Pro-Truck 50, Pure-stocks, Scramblers, Mini-cups

Citrus County Speedway:

June 5th, 2021 – Special Event Pricing

3rd Annual Sunoco Race Fuel King of the modified 100 Laps – $3,000 to win!

Legend Cars 25 Laps

Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps

O’reilly Auto Parts Mini Stocks 25 Laps

Showtime Speedway:

New Smyrna Speedway:

FEATURES:

DAVID ROGERS SUPER LATE MODEL RACE 1 50 LAPS

(WINNER WILL DRAW INVERT OF RACE 2)

INTERMISSION

BOMBER A 20 LAPS

LKQ SUPER STOCKS 25 LAPS

DAVID ROGERS SUPER LATE MODEL RACE 2 50 LAPS

Five Flags Speedway:

Blizzard Super Late Model 100, Pure Stocks, Sportsman

Dirt Tracks:

Hendry County Motorsports park:

JUNE 5th

FLORIDA LATE MODELS

DEMOLITION DERBY

STREET STOCKS

MINI STOCKS/OUTLAW 4’S

MODLITES

Easy Bay Raceway Park:

June 5 – Special Event Pricing in Effect – 604 Late Models Precision Wallboard 50 laps ($2,000 to win), Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds, V-8 Warriors, Mod Lites, Q Mini Sprints, Gladiators

North Florida Speedway:

5TH LATE MODELS, PURE, STREET, BOX

All-Tech Raceway:

UMP Open Wheel Modifieds

Crate Racin’ USA Dirt Late Model Series

Street Stocks

Pure Stocks

Volusia County Speedway:

Off This Weekend

Putnam County Speedway:

Off this weekend