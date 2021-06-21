What’s Racing around the State this weekend 6/26/2021 Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

 

Make your Plans Now to get out and support local short track racing!!!!!!!!!!

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Super Late Model, A-Modified, Legends, Dwarf, TQ Midget

Super Late Model 100, A-Modified 25, TQ Midget 25, Dwarf 25, Legends 25

 

Auburndale Speedway:

Off for the Summer

 

Citrus County Speedway:

June 26th, 2021
Wheelman Series Sportsmans 50 Laps
Signsfast Pure Stocks 50 Laps
O’reilly Auto Parts Mini Stocks 25 Laps
Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps
Crockett’s Towing Ford outlaws

 

Showtime Speedway:

 

New Smyrna Speedway:

Mod Mini 50 Plus Bomber A Under Dog 20

Mod Mini 50, E-Mod 25, Bomber B 20 & Bomber A Under Dog 20 (non race winners only. Non points)

 

Dirt tracks:

Hendry County Motorsports Park:

Off this weekend

East Bay Raceway Park:

off for the summer

Bubba Raceway Park:

$2000 TO WIN UMP OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS

$500 TO WIN FAN VS FAN RACES

MOD LIGHTS AND V8 THUNDER STOCKS

All-Tech Raceway:

Saturday June 26, 2021

  • Crate Racin’ USA Dirt Late Model Series
  • Reeds Metals 602 Late Models
  • Street Stocks
  • Pure Stocks

North Florida Speedway:

Off this weekend

Volusia County Speedway:

SHORT TRACK SHOWDOWN
Compact 4s $500-to-win
602 Late Models, Thunder Stocks, 604 Late Models, 3/4 Modifieds, Compact 4s
Putnam County Raceway:
Late Models
E-Modiifieds
V8 Thunder Stocks
Real Stocks
Mod Lites
4 Cylinder Gladiators
Sunoco Southern Racing Fuels Bonus: