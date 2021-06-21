What’s Racing around the State this weekend 6/26/2021 Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

Make your Plans Now to get out and support local short track racing!!!!!!!!!!

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Super Late Model, A-Modified, Legends, Dwarf, TQ Midget

Super Late Model 100, A-Modified 25, TQ Midget 25, Dwarf 25, Legends 25

Auburndale Speedway:

Off for the Summer

Citrus County Speedway:

June 26th, 2021

Wheelman Series Sportsmans 50 Laps

Signsfast Pure Stocks 50 Laps

O’reilly Auto Parts Mini Stocks 25 Laps

Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps

Crockett’s Towing Ford outlaws

Showtime Speedway:

New Smyrna Speedway:

Mod Mini 50 Plus Bomber A Under Dog 20

Mod Mini 50, E-Mod 25, Bomber B 20 & Bomber A Under Dog 20 (non race winners only. Non points)

Dirt tracks:

Hendry County Motorsports Park:

Off this weekend

East Bay Raceway Park:

off for the summer

Bubba Raceway Park:

$2000 TO WIN UMP OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS $500 TO WIN FAN VS FAN RACES MOD LIGHTS AND V8 THUNDER STOCKS All-Tech Raceway: Saturday June 26, 2021 Crate Racin’ USA Dirt Late Model Series

Reeds Metals 602 Late Models

Street Stocks

Pure Stocks North Florida Speedway: Off this weekend Volusia County Speedway: SHORT TRACK SHOWDOWN

Compact 4s $500-to-win

602 Late Models, Thunder Stocks, 604 Late Models, 3/4 Modifieds, Compact 4s Putnam County Raceway: Late Models

E-Modiifieds

V8 Thunder Stocks

Real Stocks

Mod Lites

4 Cylinder Gladiators

Sunoco Southern Racing Fuels Bonus: