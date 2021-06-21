What’s Racing around the State this weekend 6/26/2021 Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
Make your Plans Now to get out and support local short track racing!!!!!!!!!!
4-17 Southern Speedway:
Super Late Model, A-Modified, Legends, Dwarf, TQ Midget
Super Late Model 100, A-Modified 25, TQ Midget 25, Dwarf 25, Legends 25
Auburndale Speedway:
Off for the Summer
Citrus County Speedway:
June 26th, 2021
Wheelman Series Sportsmans 50 Laps
Signsfast Pure Stocks 50 Laps
O’reilly Auto Parts Mini Stocks 25 Laps
Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps
Crockett’s Towing Ford outlaws
Showtime Speedway:
- Clearwater Towing Strictly Stock
- Ford 4.6 Oval
- Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock
- Non Winged Sprints
- O’Brien’s Mini Stock
- Outlaw Figure 8
- Super Mini Late Model’s
- Tri City Kart Club
New Smyrna Speedway:
Mod Mini 50 Plus Bomber A Under Dog 20
Mod Mini 50, E-Mod 25, Bomber B 20 & Bomber A Under Dog 20 (non race winners only. Non points)
Dirt tracks:
Hendry County Motorsports Park:
Off this weekend
East Bay Raceway Park:
off for the summer
Bubba Raceway Park:
$2000 TO WIN UMP OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS
$500 TO WIN FAN VS FAN RACES
MOD LIGHTS AND V8 THUNDER STOCKS
All-Tech Raceway:
Saturday June 26, 2021
- Crate Racin’ USA Dirt Late Model Series
- Reeds Metals 602 Late Models
- Street Stocks
- Pure Stocks
North Florida Speedway:
Off this weekend
Volusia County Speedway:
Compact 4s $500-to-win
602 Late Models, Thunder Stocks, 604 Late Models, 3/4 Modifieds, Compact 4s
E-Modiifieds
V8 Thunder Stocks
Real Stocks
Mod Lites
4 Cylinder Gladiators