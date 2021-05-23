What’s Racing around the State This Weekend 5/29/2021 Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

Asphalt Tracks:

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Sportsmans, Open Wheel Modified, A Modifieds, TQ Midgets

Auburndale Speedway:

29th – Super Late Model 100, Legends, Modified Mini-stocks, DAARA Antiques, Fan Participation

Citrus County Speedway:

May 29th, 2021

Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series 50 Laps

Crocketts Towing Ford Outlaw Figure 8’s

Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps

O’reilly Auto Parts Mini Stocks 25 Laps

Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps

Showtime Speedway:

Dirt Tracks:

Hendry County Motorsports Park:

Off This Weekend:

East Bay Raceway Park:

May 29 – Q Auto & Injury Medical Malpractice Attorneys Sprints, V-8 Warriors, Street Stocks, Q Mini Sprints, Mod Lites, Gladiators

All-Tech Raceway:

Friday May 28, 2021

HARVEY JONES MEMORIAL

Crate Racin’ USA Dirt Late Models

Qualifying and Heat Races

E-Modifieds Full Race

Saturday May 29, 2021 HARVEY JONES MEMORIAL

$10,000 TO WIN Crate Racin’ USA Dirt Late Models Skeeter Cars – FULL RACE!

PLUS: Pure Stocks

North Florida Speedway:

Off this weekend

Volusia Speedway Park:

GATOR NATIONALS

Volusia – home of the Gator!

3/4 Modifieds, DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, 602 Late Models, Street Stocks, Thunder Stocks

Putnam County Raceway:

off this weekend