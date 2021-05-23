What’s Racing around the State This Weekend 5/29/2021 Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

Asphalt Tracks:

 

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Wheelman Sportsman, Open Wheel Modified, A-Modified, TQ Midget
Sportsmans, Open Wheel Modified, A Modifieds, TQ Midgets
Auburndale Speedway:
29th – Super Late Model 100, Legends, Modified Mini-stocks, DAARA Antiques, Fan Participation
Citrus County Speedway:
May 29th, 2021
Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series 50 Laps
Crocketts Towing Ford Outlaw Figure 8’s
Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps
O’reilly Auto Parts Mini Stocks 25 Laps
Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps
Showtime Speedway:

New Smyrna Speedway:

Modified 50 and Bomber B 50
J&C Gradall Modifieds, E-Mod, Mod Minis , Bomber B

Dirt Tracks:

 

Hendry County Motorsports Park:

Off This Weekend:

 

East Bay Raceway Park:

May 29 – Q Auto & Injury Medical Malpractice Attorneys Sprints, V-8 Warriors, Street Stocks, Q Mini Sprints, Mod Lites, Gladiators

 

All-Tech Raceway:

Friday May 28, 2021

HARVEY JONES MEMORIAL

Crate Racin’ USA Dirt Late Models
Qualifying and Heat Races

E-Modifieds Full Race

 

Saturday May 29, 2021

HARVEY JONES MEMORIAL
$10,000 TO WIN

Crate Racin’ USA Dirt Late Models

Skeeter Cars – FULL RACE!

PLUS: Pure Stocks

North Florida Speedway:

Off this weekend

Volusia Speedway Park:

GATOR NATIONALS
Volusia – home of the Gator!
3/4 Modifieds, DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, 602 Late Models, Street Stocks, Thunder Stocks
Putnam County Raceway:
off this weekend