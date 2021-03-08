What’s Racing Around the State of Florida Weekend of 3/12/2021 Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

Asphalt Tracks:

 

4-17 Southern Speedway:

 
Sportsman, Pro Truck, Outlaw Mod, Mod Mini, V8 Pure Stock
Sportsmans, Pro Truck, Modified Minis, V8 Pure Stock, Outlaw Modified

 

Auburndale Speedway:

13th – Super Late Model 100, Pure-stocks, Scramblers, Mini-cups

 

Citrus County Speedway:

March 13th, 2021 – Special Event Pricing
Bring on the CARNAGE
$1,000 to WIN Grocery Getter Enduro 60 Laps
$1,500 to WIN School Bus Figure 8
$300 to WIN Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaw oval 40 Laps
$800 to WIN Flagpole Race
$800 to WIN Boat Trailer Race
$800 to WIN Chain Car Race
$1,000 to WIN Frankart Roofing Demolition Derby

 

Showtime Speedway:

3/13/2021

Mini Stock

Ford Division Oval

Strictly Stock

Mini Stock

Ford Division Figure 8’s

Mini Stock figure 8’s

Race Cars of Yesterday

plus

WET AND WILD

 

New Smynra Speedway:

 
Pre Season Open Practice
David Rogers Super Late Models, Pro Late Model, Modifieds, Sportsman , E-Mod, LKQ Super Stocks, NSS Trucks, Mod Minis , Bomber A, Bomber B, Ground Pounders

 

Five Flags Speedway:

Closed this Weekend

 

 

Dirt Tracks:

 

Hendry County Motorsports Park

OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS
MINI STOCKS/OUTLAW 4’S
FLORIDA THUNDERSTOCKS
STREET STOCKS
MODLITES
WINGED MINI SPRINTS

4.6 FORDS

 

East Bay Raceway Park

March 13 – Q Auto & Injury Medical Malpractice Attorneys Sprints, 602 Late Models, V-8 Warriors, Q Micro Sprints, Gladiators

 

Bubab Raceway Park:

Closed this weekend

 

All Tech Raceway:

Closed this weekend

 

North Florida Speedway:

13TH LATE MODELS, PURE STOCK, STREET STOCK & BOX STOCKS
27TH PURE, STREET, EMODS, LATE MODELS & BOX

 

Volusia Speedway Park:

Bike week Bike event

 

Putnam County Raceway:

“The Resurrection”

  • Florida Late Model Challenge Series (Series Rules)
  • E-Mods
  • Street Stocks
  • V-8 Thunder Stocks
  • Real Stock

 

 

 

 

 