What’s Racing Around the State of Florida Weekend of 3/12/2021 Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
Asphalt Tracks:
4-17 Southern Speedway:
Sportsmans, Pro Truck, Modified Minis, V8 Pure Stock, Outlaw Modified
Auburndale Speedway:
13th – Super Late Model 100, Pure-stocks, Scramblers, Mini-cups
Citrus County Speedway:
March 13th, 2021 – Special Event Pricing
Bring on the CARNAGE
$1,000 to WIN Grocery Getter Enduro 60 Laps
$1,500 to WIN School Bus Figure 8
$300 to WIN Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaw oval 40 Laps
$800 to WIN Flagpole Race
$800 to WIN Boat Trailer Race
$800 to WIN Chain Car Race
$1,000 to WIN Frankart Roofing Demolition Derby
Showtime Speedway:
3/13/2021
Mini Stock
Ford Division Oval
Strictly Stock
Mini Stock
Ford Division Figure 8’s
Mini Stock figure 8’s
Race Cars of Yesterday
plus
WET AND WILD
New Smynra Speedway:
David Rogers Super Late Models, Pro Late Model, Modifieds, Sportsman , E-Mod, LKQ Super Stocks, NSS Trucks, Mod Minis , Bomber A, Bomber B, Ground Pounders
Five Flags Speedway:
Closed this Weekend
Dirt Tracks:
Hendry County Motorsports Park
OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS
MINI STOCKS/OUTLAW 4’S
FLORIDA THUNDERSTOCKS
STREET STOCKS
MODLITES
WINGED MINI SPRINTS
4.6 FORDS
East Bay Raceway Park
March 13 – Q Auto & Injury Medical Malpractice Attorneys Sprints, 602 Late Models, V-8 Warriors, Q Micro Sprints, Gladiators
Bubab Raceway Park:
Closed this weekend
All Tech Raceway:
Closed this weekend
North Florida Speedway:
13TH LATE MODELS, PURE STOCK, STREET STOCK & BOX STOCKS
27TH PURE, STREET, EMODS, LATE MODELS & BOX
Volusia Speedway Park:
Bike week Bike event
Putnam County Raceway:
“The Resurrection”
- Florida Late Model Challenge Series (Series Rules)
- E-Mods
- Street Stocks
- V-8 Thunder Stocks
- Real Stock