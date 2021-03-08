What’s Racing Around the State of Florida Weekend of 3/12/2021 Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency





Asphalt Tracks:

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Sportsman, Pro Truck, Outlaw Mod, Mod Mini, V8 Pure Stock Sportsmans, Pro Truck, Modified Minis, V8 Pure Stock, Outlaw Modified

Auburndale Speedway:

13th – Super Late Model 100, Pure-stocks, Scramblers, Mini-cups

Citrus County Speedway:

March 13th, 2021 – Special Event Pricing

Bring on the CARNAGE

$1,000 to WIN Grocery Getter Enduro 60 Laps

$1,500 to WIN School Bus Figure 8

$300 to WIN Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaw oval 40 Laps

$800 to WIN Flagpole Race

$800 to WIN Boat Trailer Race

$800 to WIN Chain Car Race

$1,000 to WIN Frankart Roofing Demolition Derby

Showtime Speedway:

3/13/2021

Mini Stock

Ford Division Oval

Strictly Stock

Mini Stock

Ford Division Figure 8’s

Mini Stock figure 8’s

Race Cars of Yesterday

plus

WET AND WILD

New Smynra Speedway:

Pre Season Open Practice David Rogers Super Late Models, Pro Late Model, Modifieds, Sportsman , E-Mod, LKQ Super Stocks, NSS Trucks, Mod Minis , Bomber A, Bomber B, Ground Pounders

Five Flags Speedway:

Closed this Weekend

Dirt Tracks:

Hendry County Motorsports Park

OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS

MINI STOCKS/OUTLAW 4’S

FLORIDA THUNDERSTOCKS

STREET STOCKS

MODLITES

WINGED MINI SPRINTS

4.6 FORDS

East Bay Raceway Park

March 13 – Q Auto & Injury Medical Malpractice Attorneys Sprints, 602 Late Models, V-8 Warriors, Q Micro Sprints, Gladiators

Bubab Raceway Park:

Closed this weekend

All Tech Raceway:

Closed this weekend

North Florida Speedway:

13TH LATE MODELS, PURE STOCK, STREET STOCK & BOX STOCKS

27TH PURE, STREET, EMODS, LATE MODELS & BOX

Volusia Speedway Park:

Bike week Bike event

Putnam County Raceway:

“The Resurrection”