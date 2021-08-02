Whats Racing around the State of Florida this weekend 8/7/2021 Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

 

 

Kart Racing:

 

The Kart Track at 4-17 Southern Speedway:

 

Ambassador Racing School:

Racing Friday night for Karts

 

Asphalt Tracks:

 

New Smyrna Speedway:

Pro Late Model, Sportsman, LKQ Super Stocks, Bomber A

 

Dirt tracks :

Next Race: August 7 – 604 Late Models, Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds, V-8 Warriors, Mod Lites, Q Mini Sprints, Gladiators

 

All-tech Raceway:

Saturday Aug 7, 2021

  • Crate Racin’ USA Late Models $1500 to Win
  • Reeds Metals 602 Late Models
  • Street Stocks
  • Pure Stocks

Putnam County Raceway:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 6 2021

RACING

Late Models
Street Stocks
V-8 Thunder
Real Stocks
4 Cylinder Gladiators

SAT, AUGUST 7 2021

RACING

Top Gun Sprints
V8 Thunder Stocks
Real Stocks
Mod Lites
T.Q. Late Models
4 Cylinder Gladiators

 

 

 