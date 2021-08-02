Whats Racing around the State of Florida this weekend 8/7/2021 Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
Kart Racing:
The Kart Track at 4-17 Southern Speedway:
Ambassador Racing School:
Racing Friday night for Karts
Asphalt Tracks:
New Smyrna Speedway:
Pro Late Model, Sportsman, LKQ Super Stocks, Bomber A
Dirt tracks :
Next Race: August 7 – 604 Late Models, Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds, V-8 Warriors, Mod Lites, Q Mini Sprints, Gladiators
All-tech Raceway:
Saturday Aug 7, 2021
- Crate Racin’ USA Late Models $1500 to Win
- Reeds Metals 602 Late Models
- Street Stocks
- Pure Stocks
Putnam County Raceway:
|
FRIDAY, AUGUST 6 2021
|
RACING
Late Models
|
SAT, AUGUST 7 2021
|
RACING
Top Gun Sprints