What’s Racing Around the State of Florida the weekend of 5/22/2021 Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
Asphalt Tracks:
4-17 Southern Speedway:
Super Late Model, Dwarf, V8 Bombers, 4-17 602 Sprint Car
Citrus County Speedway:
May 22nd, 2021
$1,500 to WIN Signsfast Pure Stocks 75 Laps
Legend Cars 25 Laps
Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps
O’reilly Auto Parts Mini Stocks 25 Laps
Mod Mini 25 Laps
Auburndale Speedway:
22nd – Sportsman 50, Pro-Truck 50, Pure-stocks, Scramblers, Mini-cups
Showtime Speedway:
- Clearwater Towing Strictly Stock
- Ford 4.6 Oval
- Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock
- O’Brien’s Mini Stock
- Super Mini Late Model’s
- Tri City Kart Club
New Smyrna Speedway:
Pro Late Model, LKQ Super Stocks, Bomber A
Dirt Tracks:
Hendry County Motorsports Park:
STREET STOCKS
MINI STOCKS/OUTLAW 4’S
V-8 WARRIORS
DEMOLITION DERBY
NON-WINGED MINI SPRINTS
East Bay raceway Park:
May 22 – 602 Late Models, Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds, Q Micro Sprints, 4.6L Fords, V-8 Warriors, Gladiators
Bubba Raceway Park:
$2000 TO WIN BRP LATE MODELS
(Florida Late Model Rules)
$1000 TO WIN TOP GUN SPRINT SERIES
(Top Gun Rules)
V8 THUNDER STOCKS AND STREET STOCKS
North Florida Speedway:
Off this weekend
All-Tech Raceway:
Off this weekend
Volusia Speedway Park:
Off this weekend
Putnam County Raceway:
RACING
Late Models