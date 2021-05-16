What’s Racing Around the State of Florida the weekend of 5/22/2021 Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

Asphalt Tracks:

 

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Super Late Model, 602 NW Sprint, V8 Pure Stock, Dwarf, Mini Stock
Super Late Model, Dwarf, V8 Bombers, 4-17 602 Sprint Car

 

Citrus County Speedway:

May 22nd, 2021
$1,500 to WIN Signsfast Pure Stocks 75 Laps
Legend Cars 25 Laps
Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps
O’reilly Auto Parts Mini Stocks 25 Laps
Mod Mini 25 Laps

 

Auburndale Speedway:

22nd – Sportsman 50, Pro-Truck 50, Pure-stocks, Scramblers, Mini-cups

 

Showtime Speedway:

New Smyrna Speedway:

Pro Late Model Shark Bite 100
Pro Late Model, LKQ Super Stocks, Bomber A

 

Dirt Tracks:

 

Hendry County Motorsports Park:

STREET STOCKS
MINI STOCKS/OUTLAW 4’S
V-8 WARRIORS
DEMOLITION DERBY
NON-WINGED MINI SPRINTS

East Bay raceway Park:

May 22 – 602 Late Models, Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds, Q Micro Sprints, 4.6L Fords, V-8 Warriors, Gladiators

 

Bubba Raceway Park:

$2000 TO WIN BRP LATE MODELS
(Florida Late Model Rules)

$1000 TO WIN TOP GUN SPRINT SERIES
(Top Gun Rules)

V8 THUNDER STOCKS AND STREET STOCKS

North Florida Speedway:

Off this weekend

All-Tech Raceway:

Off this weekend

Volusia Speedway Park:

Off this weekend

Putnam County Raceway: