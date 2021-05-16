What’s Racing Around the State of Florida the weekend of 5/22/2021 Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

dn

Asphalt Tracks:

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Super Late Model, 602 NW Sprint, V8 Pure Stock, Dwarf, Mini Stock Super Late Model, Dwarf, V8 Bombers, 4-17 602 Sprint Car

Citrus County Speedway:

May 22nd, 2021

$1,500 to WIN Signsfast Pure Stocks 75 Laps

Legend Cars 25 Laps

Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps

O’reilly Auto Parts Mini Stocks 25 Laps

Mod Mini 25 Laps

Auburndale Speedway:

22nd – Sportsman 50, Pro-Truck 50, Pure-stocks, Scramblers, Mini-cups

Showtime Speedway:

New Smyrna Speedway:

Pro Late Model Shark Bite 100 Pro Late Model, LKQ Super Stocks, Bomber A

Dirt Tracks:

Hendry County Motorsports Park:

STREET STOCKS

MINI STOCKS/OUTLAW 4’S

V-8 WARRIORS

DEMOLITION DERBY

NON-WINGED MINI SPRINTS

East Bay raceway Park:

May 22 – 602 Late Models, Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds, Q Micro Sprints, 4.6L Fords, V-8 Warriors, Gladiators

Bubba Raceway Park: