What’s Racing Around The State of Florida next weekend 6/19/2021 Brought to you by LeMasters Insurance Agency

Asphalt Tracks:

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Night of 25’s – Sportsman, Modified Mini, Thunder Truck, V8 Pure Stock

Sportsman Twin 25, Modified Mini twin 25, V8 Pure Stock twin 25, Thunder Truck 25

Auburndale Speedway:

Closed for summer Break

Citrus County Speedway:

Closed this weekend

Showtime Speedway:

Closed this weekend

New Smyrna Speedway:

Modified 50

Modified 50, Sportsman 25, LKQ Super Stock 25, Bomber A 20, Ground Pounders 20.

Five Flags Speedway:

Outlaws, Pro Trucks, Sportsman, Pure Stocks

Dirt tracks:

Hendry County Motorsports Park:

Off this weekend

East Bay Raceway Park:

June 19 – Special Event Pricing in Effect – Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds Larry Miller Memorial (50 laps), 604 Late Models, Outlaw 4s, Q Mini Sprints, V-8 Warriors, Mod Lites, Florida Old Time Modifieds

North Florida Speedway:

off this weekend

All-Tech raceway:

Crate Racin’ USA Dirt Late Model Series

Reeds Metals 602 Late Models

Street Stocks

Pure Stocks

Volusia Speedway:

CLAY CLASSIC

The World’s Fastest Half Mile – always a classic!

Street Stocks, 602 Late Models, 3/4 Modifieds, DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, Thunder Stocks

Putnam County Raceway:

Late Models

V8 Thunder Stocks

Ford Outlaw 4.6

3/4 Modifieds

Real Stocks

4 Cylinder Gladiators