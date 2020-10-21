What’s racing around the State and where this weekend 10/24/2020.

Check out this weekends schedule below to see what is racing around the State of Florida this weekend. Schedule brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency.

 

Asphalt tracks:

 

4-17 Southern Speedway and Events:   Florida Pro truck Challenge Series: 

Florida Pro Truck Traveling Series
Pro Truck, Dwarf, Legends, Mini Stock, Thunder Trucks
 
Showtime Speedway:
 
BG Southern Sprint car Shootout Series
 
 
Citrus County Speedway:
 
OFF THIS WEEKEND
 
New Smyrna Speedway:
 
Twin 50 Pro Late Model, LKQ Super Stocks, NSS Trucks, Mod Minis , Bomber A
 
Five Flags Speedway:
 
Night of Champions for the pro and the super late models at 5 Flags Speedway
 
Dirt Tracks:
 
Hendry County Motorsports park:
 
TOP GUN SPRINTS (MAKE UP RACE)
4.6 FORDS
V-8 WARRIORS
MOD LITES
GLADIATORS
 
East Bay Raceway Park:
 
Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds, Late Model Sportsman, V-8 Warriors, Outlaw 4s, Gladiators, Q Auto & Injury Medical Malpractice Attorneys Micro Sprints. Celebrating Halloween on-track Trick or Treat!
 
All Tech Raceway:
 
25th Annual $25,000 to win Powell Family Memorial Late models and more.
 
North Florida Speedway:
 
OFF THIS WEEKEND
 
Volusia Speedway Park:
 
Off This Weekend
 
 
 
 