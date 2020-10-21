What’s racing around the State and where this weekend 10/24/2020.



Check out this weekends schedule below to see what is racing around the State of Florida this weekend. Schedule brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency.





Asphalt tracks:

4-17 Southern Speedway and Events: Florida Pro truck Challenge Series:

Pro Truck, Dwarf, Legends, Mini Stock, Thunder Trucks

Showtime Speedway:

BG Southern Sprint car Shootout Series

Citrus County Speedway:

OFF THIS WEEKEND

New Smyrna Speedway:

Twin 50 Pro Late Model, LKQ Super Stocks, NSS Trucks, Mod Minis , Bomber A

Five Flags Speedway:

Night of Champions for the pro and the super late models at 5 Flags Speedway

Dirt Tracks:

Hendry County Motorsports park:

TOP GUN SPRINTS (MAKE UP RACE)

4.6 FORDS

V-8 WARRIORS

MOD LITES

GLADIATORS

East Bay Raceway Park:

Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds, Late Model Sportsman, V-8 Warriors, Outlaw 4s, Gladiators, Q Auto & Injury Medical Malpractice Attorneys Micro Sprints. Celebrating Halloween on-track Trick or Treat!

All Tech Raceway:

25th Annual $25,000 to win Powell Family Memorial Late models and more.

North Florida Speedway:

OFF THIS WEEKEND

Volusia Speedway Park:

Off This Weekend