What’s racing around the State and where this weekend 10/24/2020.
Check out this weekends schedule below to see what is racing around the State of Florida this weekend. Schedule brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency.
Asphalt tracks:
4-17 Southern Speedway and Events: Florida Pro truck Challenge Series:
Pro Truck, Dwarf, Legends, Mini Stock, Thunder Trucks
Showtime Speedway:
BG Southern Sprint car Shootout Series
Citrus County Speedway:
OFF THIS WEEKEND
New Smyrna Speedway:
Twin 50 Pro Late Model, LKQ Super Stocks, NSS Trucks, Mod Minis , Bomber A
Five Flags Speedway:
Night of Champions for the pro and the super late models at 5 Flags Speedway
Dirt Tracks:
Hendry County Motorsports park:
TOP GUN SPRINTS (MAKE UP RACE)
4.6 FORDS
V-8 WARRIORS
MOD LITES
GLADIATORS
East Bay Raceway Park:
Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds, Late Model Sportsman, V-8 Warriors, Outlaw 4s, Gladiators, Q Auto & Injury Medical Malpractice Attorneys Micro Sprints. Celebrating Halloween on-track Trick or Treat!
All Tech Raceway:
25th Annual $25,000 to win Powell Family Memorial Late models and more.
North Florida Speedway:
OFF THIS WEEKEND
Volusia Speedway Park:
Off This Weekend