What’s Racing around the State 3/6/2021 Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
Asphalt:
4-17 Southern Speedway and events:
Off this weekend——– Lawn Mowers and Go Karts
Auburndale Speedway:
March 6th – Modified 50, Modified Mini-stock 50, Pure-stock 50, Legends, Scramblers, Mini-cups
Showtime Speedway:
3-6-2021
ROUND THREE TRIPLE CROWN SUPER LATE MODELS $10,000 TO WIN
ROUND THREE TRIPLE CROWN
Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock
FORD 4.6 Oval
Citrus County Speedway:
March 6th, 2021 – Special Event Pricing
Outlaw Winged Sprint Cars 40 Laps
$1,000 to Win Sportsmans 50 Laps
Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps
Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps
Mod Minis 25 Laps
O’reilly Auto Parts Mini Stocks 25 Laps
New Smyrna Speedway:
Off this weekend Regular Season opener 3/20/2021
Dirt Tracks:
Hendry County Motorsports Park:
TOP GUN SPRINTS
V-8 WARRIORS
4.6 FORDS
FLORIDA LATE MODELS
MODLITES
Eastbay Race Way Park:
The UMP Modifieds will be competing with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series at East Bay Raceway Park on Saturday, March 6.
All Tech Raceway:
Friday Mar 5, 2021
The Harvest 100
Pure Stocks Qualifying and Heats
$800 to Win Reeds Metals 602 (complete show)
- Pits Open at 12:00pm
- Pits: $30 / 7-12 $15 / 6 and under FREE
- Grandstands: $15, kids 12 and under are free
(must be accompanied by parent or guardian, no exceptions!)
- Pre-Tech for Harvest 100 cars opens at 2:000 pm
- Driver Registration open from 3:00 to 6:00pm
- Mandatory Drivers Meeting at 6:15pm
- Practice begins at 6:30pm
- Racing at 7:30pm
Saturday Mar 6, 2021
The Harvest 100
$10,000 to Win Harvest 100
$1500 to Win CRUSA Late Models
Pits Open at 1:00pm
- Pits: $35 / 7-12 $15 / 6 and under FREE
- Grandstands: $20, kids 12 and under are free
(must be accompanied by parent or guardian, no exceptions!)
- Registration open from 3:00 to 5:30pm
- Mandatory Drivers Meeting at 5:45pm
- Practice begins at 6:00pm
- Racing at 7:00pm
- Pure Stock b-mains , Non Qualifier , and 100 lap main event. (no fuel stop , we will count the first three caution laps of each caution until lap 75)
- Full show for the CRUSA Dirt Late Models, $1500 to win.
Volusia County Speedway:
No Racing this weekend
Putnam County Raceway: