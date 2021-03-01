What’s Racing around the State 3/6/2021 Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency





Asphalt:

4-17 Southern Speedway and events:

Off this weekend——– Lawn Mowers and Go Karts

Auburndale Speedway:

March 6th – Modified 50, Modified Mini-stock 50, Pure-stock 50, Legends, Scramblers, Mini-cups

Showtime Speedway:

3-6-2021

ROUND THREE TRIPLE CROWN SUPER LATE MODELS $10,000 TO WIN

ROUND THREE TRIPLE CROWN

Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock

FORD 4.6 Oval

Citrus County Speedway:

March 6th, 2021 – Special Event Pricing

Outlaw Winged Sprint Cars 40 Laps

$1,000 to Win Sportsmans 50 Laps

Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps

Mod Minis 25 Laps

O’reilly Auto Parts Mini Stocks 25 Laps

New Smyrna Speedway:

Off this weekend Regular Season opener 3/20/2021

Dirt Tracks:

Hendry County Motorsports Park:

TOP GUN SPRINTS

V-8 WARRIORS

4.6 FORDS

FLORIDA LATE MODELS

MODLITES

Eastbay Race Way Park:

The UMP Modifieds will be competing with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series at East Bay Raceway Park on Saturday, March 6.

All Tech Raceway:

Friday Mar 5, 2021

The Harvest 100

Pure Stocks Qualifying and Heats

$800 to Win Reeds Metals 602 (complete show)

Pits Open at 12:00pm

Pits: $30 / 7-12 $15 / 6 and under FREE

Grandstands: $15, kids 12 and under are free

(must be accompanied by parent or guardian, no exceptions!)

Driver Registration open from 3:00 to 6:00pm

Mandatory Drivers Meeting at 6:15pm

Practice begins at 6:30pm

Racing at 7:30pm

Saturday Mar 6, 2021

The Harvest 100

$10,000 to Win Harvest 100

$1500 to Win CRUSA Late Models

Pits Open at 1:00pm

Pits: $35 / 7-12 $15 / 6 and under FREE

Grandstands: $20, kids 12 and under are free

(must be accompanied by parent or guardian, no exceptions!)

Mandatory Drivers Meeting at 5:45pm

Practice begins at 6:00pm

Racing at 7:00pm

Pure Stock b-mains , Non Qualifier , and 100 lap main event. (no fuel stop , we will count the first three caution laps of each caution until lap 75)

Full show for the CRUSA Dirt Late Models, $1500 to win.

Volusia County Speedway:

No Racing this weekend

Putnam County Raceway: