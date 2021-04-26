Whats Racing around the Sate of Florida this Weekend 5/1/2021 Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
Asphalt tracks:
4-17 Southern Speedway:
Lawn Mowers and Kart on The Dirt Track
Auburndale Speedway:
Super Late Model 100, Legends, Pure-stocks, Scramblers, Mini-cups
Citrus County Speedway:
May 1st, 2021 – Special Event Pricing
$5,000 to Win Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series 100 Laps
Sunoco Race Fuel Open Wheel Modifieds 50 Laps
Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps
Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps
Mod Minis 25 Laps
Showtime Speedway:
- Clearwater Towing Strictly Stock
- Ford 4.6 Oval
- Ford Division Figure 8
- Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock
- O’Brien’s Mini Stock
- Super Mini Late Model’s
- Tri City Kart Club
New Smyrna Speedway:
Pro Late Model, Sportsman , E-Mod, Bomber B
Five Flags Speedway:
Closed this weekend
Dirt tracks:
Hendry County Motorsports Park:
TOP GUN SPRINTS
V-8 WARRIORS
4.6 FORDS
GLADIATORS
MODLITES
East Bay Raceway Park:
604 Late Models, Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds, Street Stocks, Q Mini Sprints, Mod Lites, Gladiators, DAARA
Bubba Raceway Park:
Closed this weekend
All-Tech Raceway:
Off this weekend
North Florida Speedway:
Off this Weekend
Volusia Speedway Park:
Off This Weekend
Putnam Raceway:
Off this weekend