Whats Racing around the Sate of Florida this Weekend 5/1/2021 Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

Asphalt tracks:

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Lawn Mowers and Kart on The Dirt Track

Auburndale Speedway:

Super Late Model 100, Legends, Pure-stocks, Scramblers, Mini-cups

Citrus County Speedway:

May 1st, 2021 – Special Event Pricing

$5,000 to Win Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series 100 Laps

Sunoco Race Fuel Open Wheel Modifieds 50 Laps

Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps

Mod Minis 25 Laps

Showtime Speedway:

New Smyrna Speedway:

Pro Late Model, Sportsman , E-Mod, Bomber B

Five Flags Speedway:

Closed this weekend

Dirt tracks:

Hendry County Motorsports Park:

TOP GUN SPRINTS

V-8 WARRIORS

4.6 FORDS

GLADIATORS

MODLITES

East Bay Raceway Park:

604 Late Models, Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds, Street Stocks, Q Mini Sprints, Mod Lites, Gladiators, DAARA

Bubba Raceway Park:

Closed this weekend

All-Tech Raceway:

Off this weekend

North Florida Speedway:

Off this Weekend

Volusia Speedway Park:

Off This Weekend

Putnam Raceway:

Off this weekend