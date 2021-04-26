Whats Racing around the Sate of Florida this Weekend 5/1/2021 Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

 

Asphalt tracks:

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Lawn Mowers and Kart on The Dirt Track

 

Auburndale Speedway:

Super Late Model 100, Legends, Pure-stocks, Scramblers, Mini-cups

 

Citrus County Speedway:

May 1st, 2021 – Special Event Pricing
$5,000 to Win Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series 100 Laps
Sunoco Race Fuel Open Wheel Modifieds 50 Laps
Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps
Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps
Mod Minis 25 Laps

 

Showtime Speedway:

 

New Smyrna Speedway:

Pro Late Model, Sportsman , E-Mod, Bomber B

 

Five Flags Speedway:

Closed this weekend

 

Dirt tracks:

 

Hendry County Motorsports Park:

TOP GUN SPRINTS
V-8 WARRIORS
4.6 FORDS
GLADIATORS
MODLITES

 

East Bay Raceway Park:

604 Late Models, Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds, Street Stocks, Q Mini Sprints, Mod Lites, Gladiators, DAARA

 

Bubba Raceway Park:

Closed this weekend

 

All-Tech Raceway:

Off this weekend

 

North Florida Speedway:

Off this Weekend

 

Volusia Speedway Park:

Off This Weekend

 

Putnam Raceway:

Off this weekend

 