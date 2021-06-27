What’s Racing around Florida this weekend 7/3/2021 Brought to you By LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

Asphalt:

Showtime Speedway:

JULY 3RD 2021 BIG NIGHT OF RAICNG School Bus Figure 8’s 1) $1000 2) $700 3) $500 4) $400 $300 TO START Fire Works Outlaw Figure 8’s Ford Division Figure 8 4.6 Division 2 Oval Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock $750 2. $500. 3. $300 TRI CITY KART CLUB CADET’S JUNIOR SPRINT’S KID KART Champ Karts Strictly Stock Race Cars of Yesterday New Smyrna Speedway: Event Classes David Rogers Super Late Models, LKQ Super Stocks, Bomber A, Ground Pounders Dirt Tracks: Hendry County Motorsports Park JULY 3rd

TOP GUN SPRINTS

V-8 WARRIORS

STREET STOCKS

GLADIATORS

4.6 FORDS

FLORIDA LATE MODEL SERIES RACE

***** FIREWORKS *****

North Florida Speedway:

3RD AMERICAN LATE MODEL SUPER SERIES $2500 to Win, THUNDER STOCKS, 602’s, BOX

Putnam County Speedway:

Independence Day All Star Race

Florida Late Models VS 602 Late Models- $1000 to Win each feature, top 10 from each feature move to the All Star Event paying $2000 to Win!!! ($100 Dollar Entry Fee, for a possible $3000 to Win)

Street Stocks VS V8 Thunder Stocks-$750 to Win each feature, top 10 from each feature move to the All Star Event paying $1000 to win!!!! ($50 Dollar Entry Fee, for a possible $1750 to win)

UMP Open Wheel Modified-$1500 to win ($50 Dollar Entry Fee)

Real Stocks-$250 to Win