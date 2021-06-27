What’s Racing around Florida this weekend 7/3/2021 Brought to you By LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
Asphalt:
Showtime Speedway:
JULY 3rd
TOP GUN SPRINTS
V-8 WARRIORS
STREET STOCKS
GLADIATORS
4.6 FORDS
FLORIDA LATE MODEL SERIES RACE
***** FIREWORKS *****
North Florida Speedway:
3RD AMERICAN LATE MODEL SUPER SERIES $2500 to Win, THUNDER STOCKS, 602’s, BOX
Putnam County Speedway:
Independence Day All Star Race
Florida Late Models VS 602 Late Models- $1000 to Win each feature, top 10 from each feature move to the All Star Event paying $2000 to Win!!! ($100 Dollar Entry Fee, for a possible $3000 to Win)
Street Stocks VS V8 Thunder Stocks-$750 to Win each feature, top 10 from each feature move to the All Star Event paying $1000 to win!!!! ($50 Dollar Entry Fee, for a possible $1750 to win)
UMP Open Wheel Modified-$1500 to win ($50 Dollar Entry Fee)
Real Stocks-$250 to Win