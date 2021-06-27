What’s Racing around Florida this weekend 7/3/2021 Brought to you By LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

 

 

Asphalt:

 

Showtime Speedway:

JULY 3RD 2021 BIG NIGHT OF RAICNG
School Bus Figure 8’s
1) $1000 2) $700 3) $500 4) $400 $300 TO START
Fire Works
Outlaw Figure 8’s
Ford Division Figure 8
4.6 Division 2 Oval
Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock
$750 2. $500. 3. $300
TRI CITY KART CLUB CADET’S
JUNIOR SPRINT’S
KID KART
Champ Karts
Strictly Stock
Race Cars of Yesterday
New Smyrna Speedway:
Event Classes

David Rogers Super Late Models, LKQ Super Stocks, Bomber A, Ground Pounders
Dirt Tracks:
Hendry County Motorsports Park

JULY 3rd
TOP GUN SPRINTS
V-8 WARRIORS
STREET STOCKS
GLADIATORS
4.6 FORDS
FLORIDA LATE MODEL SERIES RACE
***** FIREWORKS *****

 

North Florida Speedway:

3RD AMERICAN LATE MODEL SUPER SERIES $2500 to Win, THUNDER STOCKS, 602’s, BOX

 

Putnam County Speedway:

Independence Day All Star Race

Florida Late Models VS 602 Late Models- $1000 to Win each feature, top 10 from each feature move to the All Star Event paying $2000 to Win!!! ($100 Dollar Entry Fee, for a possible $3000 to Win)

Street Stocks VS V8 Thunder Stocks-$750 to Win each feature, top 10 from each feature move to the All Star Event paying $1000 to win!!!! ($50 Dollar Entry Fee, for a possible $1750 to win)

UMP Open Wheel Modified-$1500 to win ($50 Dollar Entry Fee)

Real Stocks-$250 to Win

 