What’s Racing around Florida this weekend brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency





Asphalt Tracks:

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Super Late Model, Street Stock, Legends, TQ Mid, Dwarf

Super Late Model twin 50’s, Street Stock 50, Legends 25, TQ Midget 25, Dwarf 25

Showtime Speedway:

Auburndale Speedway:

27th – Wheelman Sportsman 50, Pro-Truck 50, Pure-stocks, Modified Mini-stocks, Scramblers Mini-cups

Citrus County Speedway:

Off This Weekend

New Smyrna Speedway :

Pro Late Model, E-Mod, LKQ Super Stocks, Mod Minis , Bomber B

Dirt Tracks:

Hendry County Motor Sports Park:

Closed this weekend

East Bay Raceway Park:

March 27 – 602 Late Models, Street Stocks, 4.6L Fords, V-8 Warriors, Q Micro Sprints, Gladiators

All-Tech Raceway:

SCDRA $5000

SUPPORT CLASSES TBA

North Florida Speedway:

27TH PURE, EMODS, LATE MODELS & BOX

Volusia Speedway:

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds (30 laps, $1,500 win), 602 Late Models, Street Stocks, Thunder Stocks, Compact 4s

Putnam County Speedway:

Off this Weekend