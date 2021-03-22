What’s Racing around Florida this weekend brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
Asphalt Tracks:
4-17 Southern Speedway:
Super Late Model, Street Stock, Legends, TQ Mid, Dwarf
Super Late Model twin 50’s, Street Stock 50, Legends 25, TQ Midget 25, Dwarf 25
Showtime Speedway:
- Clearwater Towing Strictly Stock
- Ford 4.6 Oval
- Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock
- Non Winged Sprints
- O’Brien’s Mini Stock
- Outlaw Figure 8
- Super Mini Late Model’s
- Tri City Kart Club
Auburndale Speedway:
27th – Wheelman Sportsman 50, Pro-Truck 50, Pure-stocks, Modified Mini-stocks, Scramblers Mini-cups
Citrus County Speedway:
Off This Weekend
New Smyrna Speedway :
Pro Late Model, E-Mod, LKQ Super Stocks, Mod Minis , Bomber B
Dirt Tracks:
Hendry County Motor Sports Park:
Closed this weekend
East Bay Raceway Park:
March 27 – 602 Late Models, Street Stocks, 4.6L Fords, V-8 Warriors, Q Micro Sprints, Gladiators
All-Tech Raceway:
- SCDRA $5000
- SUPPORT CLASSES TBA
North Florida Speedway:
27TH PURE, EMODS, LATE MODELS & BOX
Volusia Speedway:
DIRTcar UMP Modifieds (30 laps, $1,500 win), 602 Late Models, Street Stocks, Thunder Stocks, Compact 4s
Putnam County Speedway:
Off this Weekend