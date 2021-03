What’s Racing Around Florida This Weekend 3/20/2021 Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency .





Where will you be at this weekend???????????????????????

Asphalt tracks:

4-17 Southern Speedway and events:

Winged Sprint Cars, Mini Stock, Open Wheel Modified, A Modifieds, Thunder Trucks

Auburndale Speedway:

20th – Pure-stock 50, Legends,Scramblers 30 Laps, Fan Participation

Showtime Speedway:

Street wars and Drifting

Citrus County Speedway:

March 20th, 2021

Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series 50 Laps

Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps

Mod Mini 25 Laps

O’reilly Auto Parts Mini Stocks 25 Laps

Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps

New Smynra Speedway:

2021 Regular Season Opener – Sportsman 50 & SLM 50 David Rogers Super Late Models, Sportsman , LKQ Super Stocks, Bomber A, Ground Pounders

Five Flags Speedway:

March 20 Sweat Hogg Grand Prix

Dirt Tracks:

Hendry County Motorsports Park:

MARCH 19TH – ONE MORE FOR TURBO HEAT RACES ONLY STREET STOCKS

V-8 WARRIORS

GLADIATORS

FLORIDA LATE MODELS MARCH 20TH – OPENING POINTS RACING

STREET STOCKS $2600

FLORIDA LATE MODELS $2600

V8 WARRIORS $2600

4.6 FORDS

GLADIATORS $2600

East Bay Raceway Park:

March 20 – Top Gun Sprints, 604 Late Models, Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod Lites, Q Mini Sprints, Outlaw 4s, Florida Old Time Modifieds

All Tech Raceway:

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

Crate Racin’ USA Dirt Late Model Series

Reeds Metals 602 Late Models

Street Stocks

Pure Stocks

North Florida Speedway:

OFF THIS WEEKEND

Volusia Speedway:

Series

604 Late Models, 3/4 Modifieds, 602 Late Models, DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, Street Stocks

Putnam County Raceway: