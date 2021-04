What’s Racing Around Florida the weekend 4/10/2021 Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

Asphalt tracks:

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Sportsman, Open Wheel Mod, Thunder Truck, Crown Vic, Outlaw Mod

Sportsman 50, Open Wheel Modified 50, Thunder Truck 50, Outlaw Modified 25, Crown Vic 25

Auburndale Speedway:

Night of Destruction #1

Citrus County Speedway:

April 10th, 2021

Mike Scott plumbing Super Late Models 50 Laps

Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps

O’reilly Auto Parts Mini Stocks 25 Laps

Mod Mini 25 Laps

?DAARA

Showtime Speedway:

4-10-2021

Non Wing Sprint Car’s

Outlaw Figure 8’s

Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock

4.6 Oval

Mini Stocks

Strictly Stock

TRI CITY KART CLUB 206’S KART

New Smyrna Speedway:

Modified 50 J C Gradall Modifieds, Sportsman , LKQ Super Stocks, NSS Trucks, Bomber A

Five Flags Speedway:

Off this Weekend

Dirt tracks:

Hendry County Motor Sports Park:

OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS

MINI STOCKS/OUTLAW 4’S

STREET STOCKS

MODLITES

NON-WINGED MINI SPRINTS

POWDER PUFF

East Bay Raceway Park:

Off this weekend

Bubba Raceway Park:

MONSTER TRUCK NITRO TOUR!

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER!

MONSTER TRUCKS VS MEGA TRUCK

All-Tech Raceway:

Off This Weekend

North Florida Speedway:

10TH LATE MODELS, PURE, STREET, BOX

Putnam Raceway:

April 9th:

Late Model

Street Stocks

V-8 Thunder Stocks

Real Stock

4 Cyl Gladiators

April 10th:

“The River Run”

Top Gun Sprints

E-Mods

V-8 Thunder Stocks

4 Cyl Gladiators

Mod Lites

T.Q. Late Models

Volusia Speedway Park:

Off this Weekend