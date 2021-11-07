Whats Racing around Florida for the Weekend of November 13th Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Sportsmans, Modified Minis, A Modifieds, Thunder Trucks, Outlaw Modified

Auburndale Speedway:

Tour of Destruction Friday and Saturday night 11/12 and 11/13

Citrus County Speedway:

November 13th, 2021 – Special Event Pricing

Outlaw Winged Sprint Cars 40 Laps

Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series 50 Laps

Blue Gators Ford Race of Champions 50 Laps

Powder Puff 20 Laps

Little Gator Motorsports Legend Cars 25 Laps

Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps

Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Showtime Speedway:

Non Winged Sprints FINAL POINT RACE

11 CARS FOR FULL PAYOUT Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock Ford 4.6 Oval D1 Ford 4.6 Oval D2 Mini Stock Race Cars of Yesterday New Smyrna Speedway: Prelude to the Cup (Racing at 7:30PM) Pro Late Model, J&C Gradall Modifieds, LKQ Super Stocks, Bomber A, Pro Trucks Details Florida Governor’s Cup (Racing at 2:00 PM) David Rogers Super Late Models, Sportsman, E-Mod, Mod Minis

Dirt Tracks:

Hendry County Motorsports Park:

MODLITES

MINI STOCKS/OUTLAW 4’S

GLADIATORS

V-8 WARRIORS

WINGED MINI SPRINTS FLORIDA LATE MODELS

East Bay Raceway Park:

November 13 – Q Auto & Injury Medical Malpractice Attorneys Sprints, Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds, 602 Late Models, V-8 Warriors, Q Micro Sprints, Street Stocks, Gladiators

Volusia Speedway Park:

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds $1,200-to-win

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, 602 Late Models, Street Stocks, 3/4 Modifieds, Thunder Stocks