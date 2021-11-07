Whats Racing around Florida for the Weekend of November 13th Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Sportsman High Kick 99, Modified Mini, Thunder Truck, Outlaw Modified, A-Modified
Auburndale Speedway:
Tour of Destruction Friday and Saturday night 11/12 and 11/13
Citrus County Speedway:
November 13th, 2021 – Special Event Pricing
Outlaw Winged Sprint Cars 40 Laps
Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series 50 Laps
Blue Gators Ford Race of Champions 50 Laps
Powder Puff 20 Laps
Little Gator Motorsports Legend Cars 25 Laps
Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps
Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps
Showtime Speedway:
Non Winged Sprints FINAL POINT RACE

11 CARS FOR FULL PAYOUT

Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock

Ford 4.6 Oval D1

Ford 4.6 Oval D2

Mini Stock

Race Cars of Yesterday

New Smyrna Speedway:

11/13/2021
Prelude to the Cup (Racing at 7:30PM)
Pro Late Model, J&C Gradall Modifieds, LKQ Super Stocks, Bomber A, Pro Trucks
11/14/2021
Florida Governor’s Cup (Racing at 2:00 PM)
David Rogers Super Late Models, Sportsman, E-Mod, Mod Minis
Dirt Tracks:
Hendry County Motorsports Park:

MODLITES
MINI STOCKS/OUTLAW 4’S
GLADIATORS
V-8 WARRIORS
WINGED MINI SPRINTS

FLORIDA LATE MODELS

East Bay Raceway Park:

November 13 – Q Auto & Injury Medical Malpractice Attorneys Sprints, Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds, 602 Late Models, V-8 Warriors, Q Micro Sprints, Street Stocks, Gladiators

Volusia Speedway Park:

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds $1,200-to-win
DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, 602 Late Models, Street Stocks, 3/4 Modifieds, Thunder Stocks