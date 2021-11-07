Whats Racing around Florida for the Weekend of November 13th Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
4-17 Southern Speedway:
Sportsmans, Modified Minis, A Modifieds, Thunder Trucks, Outlaw Modified
Auburndale Speedway:
Tour of Destruction Friday and Saturday night 11/12 and 11/13
Citrus County Speedway:
November 13th, 2021 – Special Event Pricing
Outlaw Winged Sprint Cars 40 Laps
Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series 50 Laps
Blue Gators Ford Race of Champions 50 Laps
Powder Puff 20 Laps
Little Gator Motorsports Legend Cars 25 Laps
Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps
Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps
Showtime Speedway:
Non Winged Sprints FINAL POINT RACE
11 CARS FOR FULL PAYOUT
Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock
Ford 4.6 Oval D1
Ford 4.6 Oval D2
Mini Stock
Race Cars of Yesterday
New Smyrna Speedway:
|11/13/2021
Pro Late Model, J&C Gradall Modifieds, LKQ Super Stocks, Bomber A, Pro Trucks
|Details
|11/14/2021
David Rogers Super Late Models, Sportsman, E-Mod, Mod Minis
Dirt Tracks:
Hendry County Motorsports Park:
MODLITES
MINI STOCKS/OUTLAW 4’S
GLADIATORS
V-8 WARRIORS
WINGED MINI SPRINTS
FLORIDA LATE MODELS
East Bay Raceway Park:
November 13 – Q Auto & Injury Medical Malpractice Attorneys Sprints, Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds, 602 Late Models, V-8 Warriors, Q Micro Sprints, Street Stocks, Gladiators
Volusia Speedway Park:
DIRTcar UMP Modifieds $1,200-to-win
DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, 602 Late Models, Street Stocks, 3/4 Modifieds, Thunder Stocks