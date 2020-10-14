What’s racing and Where this Weekend 10/17/2020 in Florida



Check out and make your plans now to get out and support some great local short track racing this weekend all around the Sunshine State.



Race Schedule brought to you by LeMaster Insurance Agency.





4-17 Southern Speedway: Off this weekend



Showtime Speedway:

10/17/20 STREET WARZ -PRO TEST & TUNE-DRIFTING PRO TEST AND TUNE DRAG TIRE ONLY FROM 7PM TO 9:30PM DRIFTING FROM 9PM TO 1AM TEST AND TUNE FOR ALL 10PM TO 1AM



Citrus County Speedway:



Enduro 150, School Bus Figure 8’s, Demo Derby, Ford Figure 8’s, and Pure Stock 50



New Smyrna Speedway:



End of NASCAR Points Season- Southern Super Series Hart to Heart 100

David Rogers Super Late Models, Sportsman , Ground Pounders



Hendry County Speedway:



FLA LATE MODELS

4.6 FORDS

V-8 WARRIORS

GLADIATORS



East Bay Raceway Park:



Pro Late Models. Gary Gay Memorial for Street Stocks, Gladiators, Q Auto & Injury Medical Malpractice Attorneys Mini Sprints, Florida Old Time Modifieds



Volusia Speedway:



DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, Top Gun Sprint Series, 602 Late Models, Thunder Stocks, Compact 4s



North Florida Speedway:



C Class, Mod Lites, Pure Stocks,

Street Stocks and Box Stocks







