What’s racing and Where this Weekend 10/17/2020 in Florida
Check out and make your plans now to get out and support some great local short track racing this weekend all around the Sunshine State.
Race Schedule brought to you by LeMaster Insurance Agency.
4-17 Southern Speedway: Off this weekend
Showtime Speedway:
10/17/20 STREET WARZ -PRO TEST & TUNE-DRIFTING PRO TEST AND TUNE DRAG TIRE ONLY FROM 7PM TO 9:30PM DRIFTING FROM 9PM TO 1AM TEST AND TUNE FOR ALL 10PM TO 1AM
Citrus County Speedway:
Enduro 150, School Bus Figure 8’s, Demo Derby, Ford Figure 8’s, and Pure Stock 50
New Smyrna Speedway:
End of NASCAR Points Season- Southern Super Series Hart to Heart 100
David Rogers Super Late Models, Sportsman , Ground Pounders
Hendry County Speedway:
FLA LATE MODELS
4.6 FORDS
V-8 WARRIORS
GLADIATORS
East Bay Raceway Park:
Pro Late Models. Gary Gay Memorial for Street Stocks, Gladiators, Q Auto & Injury Medical Malpractice Attorneys Mini Sprints, Florida Old Time Modifieds
Volusia Speedway:
DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, Top Gun Sprint Series, 602 Late Models, Thunder Stocks, Compact 4s
North Florida Speedway:
C Class, Mod Lites, Pure Stocks,
Street Stocks and Box Stocks