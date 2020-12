What is Racing this weekend in Florida brought to you by LeMaster Insurance Agency



Showtime Speedway:



1-1-2020

Eddie Brann pre race Party and Practice

GATES OPEN 4PM

1-2-2021

FIRE WORKS

Eddie Brann 12th Annual Memorial Race

FOR RHETT COOPER

HANG OVER 100

$1500 TO WIN 4 CYLINDER

$1500 TO WIN 6 CYLINDER

A MOD’S

Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock

$500TO WIN



New Smyrna Speedway:



Red Eye 50/50 Presented by Ally – NASCAR POINTS BEGIN



Red Eye 50/50 Schedule (Non- Track Points Event)

Saturday January 2

12:00PM Pit Gate/Tech/Fuel/Tires/Registration Opens

1:00pm to 6:00pm Rotating Practice in Race Order

5:45pm SLM to Pre Qualifying Tech (Outside wall)

6:15pm PLM to Pre Qualifying Tech (inside wall)

6:30pm Drivers Meeting

6:45PM SLM Qualifying

PLM Qualifying

7:15 PM Pre-Race / National Anthem

7:30 PM Racing Begins

Modified 35 Laps

LKQ Super Stock (OPEN) 25 Laps

Pro Late 50 Laps

Bombers 20 Laps

Intermission

Sportsman 25 Laps

DAVID ROGERS’ Super Late 50 Laps

E-Mod 20 Laps

Ground Pounders 20 Laps

Event Classes

David Rogers Super Late Models, Modifieds, Pro Late Model, Sportsman , E-Mod, LKQ Super Stocks, Bomber A, Ground Pounders