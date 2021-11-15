What is Racing in Florida the weekend of 11/20/2021 Brought to You by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

Asphalt Tracks:

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Winged Sprints, Pro Truck, Thunder Truck, Legends, Mini Stock

Auburndale Speedway:

Off this weekend

Citrus County Speedway:

Off this weekend

Showtime Speedway:

Street Warz and Drifting

New Smyrna Speedway:

Off This Weekend

Dirt Tracks:

Hendry County Speedway:

FLORIDA LATE MODELS

STREET STOCKS

OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS

4.6 FORDS

FLORIDA THUNDERSTOCKS

TOP GUN SPRINTS

East Bay Raceway Park:

November 20 – 604 Late Models, Outlaw 4s, V-8 Warriors, Q Mini Sprints, Mod Lites, Florida Old Time Modifieds

All Tech Speedway:

Off This Weekend

Volusia Speedway Park:

EMIL & DALE REUTIMANN MEMORIAL

Three BIG Nights of ground-pounding racing — with World of Outlaws announcer Rick Eshelman! Reserved Camping & Parking Available.

602 Late Models, Thunder Stocks, DIRTcar UMP Modified