What is Racing in Florida the weekend of 11/20/2021 Brought to You by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

What is Racing in Florida the weekend of 11/20/2021
Asphalt Tracks:
4-17 Southern Speedway:
Winged Sprints, Pro Truck, Thunder Truck, Legends, Mini Stock
Auburndale Speedway:
Off this weekend
Citrus County Speedway:
Off this weekend
Showtime Speedway:
Street Warz and Drifting
New Smyrna Speedway:
Off This Weekend
Dirt Tracks:
Hendry County Speedway:
FLORIDA LATE MODELS
STREET STOCKS
OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS
4.6 FORDS
FLORIDA THUNDERSTOCKS
TOP GUN SPRINTS
East Bay Raceway Park:
November 20 – 604 Late Models, Outlaw 4s, V-8 Warriors, Q Mini Sprints, Mod Lites, Florida Old Time Modifieds
All Tech Speedway:
Off This Weekend
Volusia Speedway Park:
EMIL & DALE REUTIMANN MEMORIAL
EMIL & DALE REUTIMANN MEMORIAL
602 Late Models, Thunder Stocks, DIRTcar UMP Modified
Three BIG Nights of ground-pounding racing — with World of Outlaws announcer Rick Eshelman! Reserved Camping & Parking Available.
DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, Street Stocks, 604 Late Models