What is Racing around Florida This weekend Around Florida Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

SAT, JULY 24 2021

“Show Down on The St. Johns” ** Special Event ** Pits Open at 3:00 p.m.

Adults $35

Children 12 and Under $20

Adults $35 Children 12 and Under $20 Grandstands Open at 4:00 p.m.

Adults $15

Seniors, Military, First Responders and Teens $12

Children 12 and Under Free Practice Starts at 6:30 p.m. Racing Starts at 7:30 p.m.

B-Mains and Features Florida Late Models $5000 to Win, $400 to Start (40 Laps) $200 Entry

602 Late Models $2000 to Win, $200 to Start (30 Laps) $100 Entry

Street Stocks $2000 to Win, $200 to Start (30 Laps) $100 Entry

V8 Thunder Stocks $2000 to Win, $200 to Start (30 Laps) $100 Entry

Ford Outlaw 4.6 $500 to Win

Gladiators $250 to Win