What is Racing around Florida This weekend Around Florida Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

Asphalt  Tracks:

 

Showtime Speedway:

 

New Smyrna Speedway:

 

LKQ SUPER STOCK 25
SPORTSMAN 50
MOD MINI 25
MODIFIED 50
BOMBER A 20

 

Five Flags Speedway:

 

July 23 Blizzard #2, PT, PS

July 24 Blizzard #3, O, SP

Dirt tracks:

 

“Show Down on The St. Johns”

** Special Event **

  • Pits Open at 4:00 p.m. – Adults $30, Children 12 and Under $15
  • Grandstands Open at 5:00 p.m. – Adults $10, Children 12 and Under Free
  • Practice Starts at 7:00 p.m.
  • Qualifying and Heats Start at 8:00 p.m.
  • Qualifying and Heats Races for: Florida Late Models, 602 Late Models, Street Stocks and V8 Thunder Stocks

Features:

  • Real Stocks $250 to Win (Ford Outlaw may run with Real Stocks)

SAT, JULY 24 2021

“Show Down on The St. Johns”

** Special Event **

  • Pits Open at 3:00 p.m.
    Adults $35
    Children 12 and Under $20
  • Grandstands Open at 4:00 p.m.
    Adults $15
    Seniors, Military, First Responders and Teens $12
    Children 12 and Under Free

Practice Starts at 6:30 p.m. Racing Starts at 7:30 p.m.
B-Mains and Features

  • Florida Late Models $5000 to Win, $400 to Start (40 Laps) $200 Entry
  • 602 Late Models $2000 to Win, $200 to Start (30 Laps) $100 Entry
  • Street Stocks $2000 to Win, $200 to Start (30 Laps) $100 Entry
  • V8 Thunder Stocks $2000 to Win, $200 to Start (30 Laps) $100 Entry
  • Ford Outlaw 4.6 $500 to Win
  • Gladiators $250 to Win

 