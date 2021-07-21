What is Racing around Florida This weekend Around Florida Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
What is Racing around Florida This weekend Around Florida Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
Asphalt Tracks:
Showtime Speedway:
New Smyrna Speedway:
LKQ SUPER STOCK 25
SPORTSMAN 50
MOD MINI 25
MODIFIED 50
BOMBER A 20
Five Flags Speedway:
July 23 Blizzard #2, PT, PS
July 24 Blizzard #3, O, SP
Dirt tracks:
|
|
“Show Down on The St. Johns”
** Special Event **
- Pits Open at 4:00 p.m. – Adults $30, Children 12 and Under $15
- Grandstands Open at 5:00 p.m. – Adults $10, Children 12 and Under Free
- Practice Starts at 7:00 p.m.
- Qualifying and Heats Start at 8:00 p.m.
- Qualifying and Heats Races for: Florida Late Models, 602 Late Models, Street Stocks and V8 Thunder Stocks
Features:
- Real Stocks $250 to Win (Ford Outlaw may run with Real Stocks)
|
SAT, JULY 24 2021
|
“Show Down on The St. Johns”
** Special Event **
- Pits Open at 3:00 p.m.
Adults $35
Children 12 and Under $20
- Grandstands Open at 4:00 p.m.
Adults $15
Seniors, Military, First Responders and Teens $12
Children 12 and Under Free
Practice Starts at 6:30 p.m. Racing Starts at 7:30 p.m.
B-Mains and Features
- Florida Late Models $5000 to Win, $400 to Start (40 Laps) $200 Entry
- 602 Late Models $2000 to Win, $200 to Start (30 Laps) $100 Entry
- Street Stocks $2000 to Win, $200 to Start (30 Laps) $100 Entry
- V8 Thunder Stocks $2000 to Win, $200 to Start (30 Laps) $100 Entry
- Ford Outlaw 4.6 $500 to Win
- Gladiators $250 to Win
Share This Story, Choose Your Platform!